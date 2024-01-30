Everything Giovanni Pernice has said about his future on Strictly

Will Giovanni Pernice leave Strictly Come Dancing in the near future?

That’s a question that preoccupies the thoughts of admirers of the Italian dance pro.

But what has Giovanni himself said about the possibility of departing the BBC One dance contest cast?

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis hit the Strictly heights with their big win in 2021 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice Strictly future

After a couple of underwhelming series on Strictly following his 2021 win alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis, Giovanni’s Strictly future has been subject to intense scrutiny and speculation.

Having lifted the Glitterball trophy with the EastEnders actress in a partnership his fans absolutely adored, Gio failed to hit the same dance floor heights with Richie Anderson in 2022, or Amanda Abbington in 2023.

Could Giovanni Pernice really leave Strictly Come Dance, having joined in 2015? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Indeed, particularly following Amanda’s early withdrawal during the 2023 series, fans have feared their pro fave’s days on Strictly may be numbered.

Nonetheless, at the end of October 2023 in the days following Amanda’s sudden exit for “personal reasons”, Giovanni’s rep made it quite clear how they regarded rumours concerning the dance pro leaving.

Absolute nonsense.

“Absolute nonsense,” the representative was quoted as saying at the time.

Gio’s plans?

Around the same time, an unnamed source claimed to MailOnline that substantial discussions about Giovanni and Strictly aren’t imminent.

They reportedly said: “Some fans are already doubting Giovanni’s place on the show next year. But those conversations won’t take place for months. However, he has no plans to step back from Strictly just yet.”

Giovanni has previously opened up about his Strictly future, telling Instagram fans in 2022: “I’m not going anywhere.” His comments came after some voiced concerns he would leave.

Meanwhile, he also told Radio Times around the same time when asked if he’d quit the show: “It’s not in my DNA to quit anything. I’m very competitive. So let’s bring on the next challenge.”

Amid other claims made about Giovanni’s future in recent months has been a tip for him to become a judge one day. Additionally, a move to ITV’s Dancing On Ice has also been mooted.

