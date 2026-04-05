Gemma Collins set for more humiliation ahead of I’m A Celebrity South Africa launch

Gemma Collins is heading back into the jungle – but if the latest predictions are anything to go by, her return could be over almost as quickly as it begins.

With I’m A Celebrity South Africa set to launch next week, all eyes are on the iconic reality star. However, early odds suggest it might not be the triumphant comeback fans are hoping for.

The ITV spin-off, fronted by Ant and Dec, will see a lineup of familiar faces take on the harsh jungle conditions once again.

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Gemma joins the show as a late arrival alongside Harry Redknapp, Craig Charles and Jimmy Bullard – but already, she’s being tipped as the most likely to leave first.

She quit the show back in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins on I’m A Celebrity

Gemma first entered the jungle back in 2014, appearing alongside stars including Jake Quickenden, Melanie Sykes and eventual winner Carl Fogarty.

Her time on the show, however, was short-lived. After struggling with the conditions and experiencing pain attacks, Gemma made the difficult decision to leave after just three days.

Following her exit, she faced heavy criticism online and later opened up about how deeply the backlash affected her.

Speaking on the Everything I Know About Me podcast, she said: “[There was] all the embarrassment of like, you know what the TV programmes were saying, ‘Gemma Collins left the jungle, she was hungry, she was this.’ And it wasn’t my fault.

“I can remember laying in my flat where I lived and just thinking I just want to die. I haven’t done nothing wrong. I’ve left the jungle because of something that happened to me.”

Bookies reckon she’ll be the first to go (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma ‘regrets’ quitting I’m A Celeb in 2014

In the years since, Gemma has been candid about her decision to quit, calling it her “biggest regret” and admitting it has lingered over her ever since.

She recently shared: “I thought whatever happens to me in my life, I must go back into that jungle. It was one regret I had. I was bricking it, I was petrified, but you know what? I took a deep breath, I went in strong, and to be honest, I think I shut it down.

“It’s not the GC in there, it’s Gemma Collins, as you’ve never seen her before.”

Gemma tipped to leave first

Despite her determination to rewrite the narrative, the latest odds from Betway suggest Gemma’s return may be another short stint.

She’s currently priced at 4/1 to be the first celebrity voted out of the All Stars series. Unlike the original format, eliminations are decided by fellow campmates rather than the public – adding an extra layer of unpredictability.

When it comes to winning the show outright, Gemma is listed at 16/1.

Commenting on the odds, Betway spokesperson Lewis Knowles said: “While many I’m a Celeb fans are looking forward to the return of the GC on their screens, her upcoming jungle stint is also looking to be short-lived.

“She is currently priced at 4/1 to be the first star booted off by her fellow campmates.

“While it’s looking unlikely that we will see Gemma be crowned the next queen of the jungle, she is at least tipped to land herself a new personal best when it comes to surviving in the wild!”

I’m A Celebrity All Stars starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Monday April 6, 2026

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Craig Charles announces tragic death days before all stars series launch



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