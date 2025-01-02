Gavin & Stacey fans gobsmacked as they finally get to see what happened on Bryn’s fishing trip

Gavin & Stacey fans have been left cheering at their screens over a never-before-seen clip of Uncle Bryn and Jason’s fishing trip.

The beloved BBC show aired its final episode on Christmas Day. However, during the instalment viewers were hoping to finally learn what exactly went down on the fishing trip between Uncle Bryn and Jason.

Sadly, we didn’t – but now, the show has released a clip from the so-called fishing trip – and fans have been left gobsmacked.

Gavin & Stacey fishing trip joke

For years, Gavin & Stacey have kept fans intrigued on what exactly happened on the fishing trip back in the day with Bryn and his nephew Jason.

All we know about the long-running gag is that soup was involved and Bryn and Jason were cold. It was also apparently illegal in some countries. What’s more, it was also said to have defied the laws of gravity….

However, on Wednesday (January 1) a behind-the-scenes episode, A Fond Farewell, aired on BBC One.

And right at the end, viewers were teased with some ‘home footage’ of Bryn and Jason on the camping trip…

Gavin & Stacey fans treated to footage from fishing trip

Presented in a VHS filter, the clip showed the two characters – rocking some retro hairstyles – setting up camp near a lake.

Jason could be seen catching a big fish and Uncle Bryn proudly holds it up. He states: “No one will go hungry tonight!”

Jason then started preparing some soup – however, before anything was revealed, it cut to the credits…

‘Great way to end the whole thing’

As expected, the fishing trip footage sent Gavin & Stacey fans into a meltdown.

I thought this was a complete stroke of genius.

Over on X, one person penned: “Fantastic tease for the fishing trip at the end! @JKCorden you and Ruth Jones have spoilt us this Christmas.”

A second agreed: “I AM HOWLING at the end of Gavin and Stacey a fond farewell. A clip of THE FISHING TRIP.”

Someone else proclaimed: “First time in ages that I actually laughed out loud when I first saw the fish trip clip. Great way to end the whole thing.”

Another said: “I thought this was a complete stroke of genius even down to the tape cutting off so that we still don’t know what happened on the fishing trip.”

