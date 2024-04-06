Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on her surprising soap cameo: ‘I’ll stick to what I know and love best – gardening!’

Charlie Dimmock, who currently hosts BBC’s hit shot Garden Rescue, has made a name for herself in the world of television presenting. Viewers also know her for hosting The Joy of Gardening and Charlie’s Garden Army.

However, she previously opened up about her short-lived acting role in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks.

Charlie Dimmock isn’t just famous for Garden Rescue…

At age 35, Charlie made an appearance in Hollyoaks as herself the opening of the fictional village of Chester’s Jubilee Garden.

Talking about her cameo at the time with the Evening Standard, Charlie described the one-off job as “great fun and certainly a different experience to my normal job”.

She continued: “I don’t think I’ll be making any career changes just yet. I’ll stick to what I know and love best: gardening.”

‘People think that if you’re suddenly not on telly, you’ve stopped working’

Despite her successful television career all these years later, Charlie enjoyed a hiatus after Ground Force came to an end in 2005. In 2016, she returned to our screens for Garden Rescue.

However, in an interview with Radio Times, she opened up about how she was still busy off-screen.

“People think that if you’re suddenly not on telly, you’ve stopped working,” she said. “That doesn’t happen, because we all have mortgages to pay. I had been on TV a very long time, but I had always been doing other things.”

Charlie stated that Ground Force was “good fun” but had “ran its course”.

