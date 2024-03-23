Charlie Dimmock on ‘learning from your mistakes’ as she addresses being ‘overwhelmed and intimidated’

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock has reflected on ‘learning from your mistakes’ while offering advice to people wanting to get into gardening.

Charlie, 57, has been a telly fave for over 25 years after joining Ground Force in 1997. She co-hosted the BBC series for eight years before fronting shows such as The Joy of Gardening and Charlie’s Garden Army. Charlie later joined the Garden Rescue team in 2016 – and her gardening expertise is beyond question.

Recently, Charlie had words of encouragement for anyone looking to become more green-fingered, urging them to “have a go”.

Charlie Dimmock, who stars in Garden Rescue, has advice for novice gardeners (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Dimmock tip: Garden Rescue star offers insight

Speaking to Home UK Magazine, Charlie revealed how she is inspired by her work.

She said: “I love being out in the garden and find it mentally very relaxing and positive.”

Charlie also spurred on budding gardeners to roll up their sleeves and get involved.

You’ll learn from your mistakes and become more confident at tackling projects.

“When it comes to gardening there’s loads of tips. But the best thing I can suggest is don’t be intimidated and overwhelmed get out there and have a go. You’ll learn from your mistakes and become more confident at tackling projects.”

‘The best thing I can suggest is don’t be intimidated and overwhelmed’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Charlie also suggested at the time of her chat that there are other simple approaches to improving gardens.

She advised dead-heading roses and bedding plants, not only to keep it all tidy but to bring on new flowers, too.

Charlie also suggested feeding plants, even if through using garden compost under shrubs or slow release fertiliser in containers.

And she also had tips for keeping grass lush.

“If you have a lawn keep it looking in the best of condition by mowing and edging regularly rather than leaving it a couple of weeks and then tackling it as this makes it looks tatty and weak,” Charlie added.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Why Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock ‘doesn’t worry about growing older’ amid plans for her retirement

Garden Rescue next airs on BBC One, Saturday March 23, at 4.45pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.