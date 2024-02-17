Why Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock ‘doesn’t worry about growing older’ amid plans for her retirement

Garden Rescue sensation Charlie Dimmock has delighted TV viewers since the 1990s.

She first shot into the public eye on BBC gardening series Ground Force and has gone on to host programmes such as The Joy of Gardening, Charlie’s Garden Army and most recently Garden Rescue, which airs this Saturday (February 17).

She has also presented coverage of the renowned Chelsea Flower Show, published several books and even had a cameo on Hollyoaks!

But Charlie, now 57, has insisted that she is not worried about getting older. It seems she has had plans in place ready for her retirement for several years.

Gardener Charlie Dimmock has been on our screens for years (Credit: BBC)

Garden Rescue: Charlie Dimmock on her retirement

As reported by the Irish Independent back in 2016, Charlie said that she wasn’t too concerned about the prospect of ageing.

“I don’t worry about growing older,” she said, before going on to reveal: “I had the builders in last year and I’ve now got the facility in my house so when I’m ready, a lift can be put in. I’d like to be at home when I’m older. That’s the plan.”

While Charlie enjoyed a few years of city life in London, home for her nowadays means her enviable rural home in Hampshire, where she says she enjoys a “quieter and easier-going country life”.

Charlie Dimmock has shared plans for her eventual retirement (Credit: BBC)

Charlie, who has never married or had any children, also opened up about her love life.

“I’m way past marriage at this point.” She said, “Even sharing a house with someone would be a no for me. I like my own company. I like to do what I want to do, I’m very selfish like that.”

She added: “I don’t mind fitting in a bit, but I like to be able to get away and have the house to myself.”

Garden Rescue airs on Saturdays at 15.45 on BBC One.

