Freddie Flintoff has reportedly “defected” to ITV after the BBC ‘axed’ his hit show, Field of Dreams, after three series.

The cricket legend’s decision comes nine months after he accused the BBC of treating him like a “piece of meat” following his horror crash while filming Top Gear back in 2022.

Following Field of Dreams’ axing, Freddie will reportedly be working on telly projects with ITV, The Sun has claimed.

Speaking to the publication, a source claimed: “This is a huge development as when Freddie signed for Top Gear in 2019, he increasingly started to become a face of the BBC. Although he wasn’t exclusive to the corporation, by early 2022, he delivered Field Of Dreams for BBC One, and had BBC Two motor renovation show, Chasing Cars, in the pipeline.”

They then continued, adding: “But by 2023, Top Gear had been slapped on ice and the renovation show is now a distant memory.

“Field Of Dreams won’t be returning, and Freddie has no more projects lined up with the Beeb.”

The star already has a long-standing relationship with ITV, having worked on a variety of projects for the broadcaster over the last couple of years.

Last year, Freddie hosted the revival of the iconic game show Bullseye.

The cricketer also made an appearance on another ITV show, The Masked Singer, on Saturday (January 31) as a guest judge.

He is reportedly expected to be working on more projects with the broadcaster, which will be announced imminently, according to the publication.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud of the RTS award-winning series Field Of Dreams and, while there are no current plans for it to return, we want to thank Freddie, producers South Shore and all the contributors for three fantastic series.”

ED! has contacted Freddie’s representatives for comment. ITV declined to comment.

BBC treated Freddie like a ‘piece of meat’

Freddie’s ‘defection’ to ITV follows his accusation that the BBC treated him like a “piece of meat”.

The star was involved in a horror accident during the filming of Top Gear back in December 2022. He was driving a car at a high speed when it flipped. He was dragged face down along the track for 50 meters.

Freddie sustained several broken ribs and required multiple operations for facial injuries

Speaking about the incident in his Disney+ documentary from last year, Freddie said: “Everyone wants that bigger stunt. In some ways it’s, ‘Let’s have that near miss, because that’ll get viewers.’

“You’re just a commodity, a piece of meat.”

