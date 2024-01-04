Fool Me Once writer Harlan Coben’s dramas listed from Safe to Stay Close – and how to watch

Fool Me Once has proven to be another smash hit for Harlan Coben, with the new Netflix drama gripping viewers.

Once you’ve finished Fool Me Once, you may be craving some more Coben twists and turns. Here’s a list of dramas based on his books – and where you can watch them.

Fool Me Once on Netflix – 2024

If you haven’t watched Fool Me Yet yet, allow us to tell you what it’s about.

Maya Stern is trying to come to terms with the murder of her husband, Joe. However, after installing a nanny-cam in her home to keep an eye on her young daughter, Maya learns that her husband may not be as dead as first thought.

This opens a whole can of worms, with a deadly conspiracy from the past emerging.

Michelle Keegan stars as Maya, and Richard Armitage plays Joe. Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar, and Emmett J. Scanlan also star.

All eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix now.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter – 2023

Shelter is based on Coben’s young adult novel, Shelter, which was published in 2011.

After his dad’s sudden death, young Mickey Boliter begins a new life in Kassleton, New Jersey. However, he soon becomes entangled in the disappearance of a student at his new high school – leading him to discover a dark underworld in his new, suburban community.

Shelter features Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, and Aby Corrigan in leading roles.

This adaption is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Stay Close – 2021

Stay Close is based on the book of the same name, which was published in 2012.

Megan Price is a suburban mum hiding a murky past. Ray Levine, a once talented documentary photographer is now stuck in a dead-end paparazzi job. Michael Broome is a detective, haunted by a 17-year-old cold case.

When a man goes missing ont the anniversary of the cold case, Broome takes the case, hoping he can excorsise some old demons. However, his investigations open old wounds and threaten to expose long-hidden truths…

The star-studded cast includes Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, Sarah Parish, Eddie Izzard, and Jo Joyner, to name a few.

All eight episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.

The Stranger – 2020

This eight-part drama is based on the 2012 book of the same name.

One day, a mysterious stranger approaches Adam Price and tells him a secret. As a result, his wife goes missing. As Adam looks for his wife, more secrets are uncovered. But who is the stranger? And how do they know so much?

Richard Armitage stars as Adam, whilst Hannah John-Kamen plays The Stranger. This drama features another star studded cast, featuring the likes of Siobhan Finneran, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, and Dervla Kirwan. Anthony Head also features.

The eight part drama is also available on Netflix.

Safe – 2018

Another Netflix Harlan Coben drama – Safe isn’t actually based on a book. Coben wrote the story specially for television.

Safe tells the story of Tom Delaney, who is trying to connect with his daughters as they continue to grieve the death of his wife a year prior. However, when Tom’s daughter, Jenny, goes missing, he discovers a web of secrets as he searches for her.

Safe features the likes of Michael C. Hall, Strictly star Amanda Abbington, Marc Warren, and Nigel Lindsay.

It’s currently available to stream on Netflix.

The Five – 2016

Another original Coben TV drama, The Five tells the story of five friends.

In 1995, four school friends – Mark, Danny, Slade and Pru – are traumatised when Danny’s younger brother, Jesse, goes missing. No trace is ever found of him. A serial killer claims he killed Danny.

Twenty years later, Danny is a detective working for the police. Attending the scene of a murder, forensic analysis of DNA evidence from the crime scene provides a match for Jesse’s DNA…

Tom Cullen, O.T. Fagbenle, Lee Ingleby, and Sarah Solemani star, as does Don Warrington and Hannah Arteton.

The drama, which first aired on Sky 1, is now available to stream on NOW TV and Amazon Prime (for a price).

