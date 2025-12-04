First Dates Beach Club cast and start date as Fred Sirieix returns for spin-off series

Fred Sirieix has delivered an early Christmas gift by finally revealing the start date for First Dates Beach Club.

Fans have been counting down for nearly a year, eagerly awaiting the sunshine-soaked spin-off to make its debut.

Now the suspense is over – and Fred Sirieix has confirmed exactly when we can settle in and watch the sun-splashed special.

Fred Sirieix has confirmed the start date for First Dates Beach Club (Credit: Channel 4)

What is First Dates Beach Club?

First Dates Beach Club is a brand new spin-off of Channel 4’s dating show, First Dates. It was announced by show bosses in January this year, meaning we’ve been waiting almost 12 months for it!

Singletons looking for love will be whisked to a gorgeous beach club in Spain. Unlike First Dates, they won’t just go on one date. The men and women will stay at the Beach Club and meet an array of potential suitors.

Fred and Merlin will be on-hand to make sure they are looked after as they enjoy a series of dates in the beachside setting. Channel 4 has also promised “several fresh format twists” as an “added sparkle”.

Think of The First Dates Hotel, but with sun, sea and plenty of cocktails!

Rita Daniels, Commissioning Editor, said: “The Sun and sea is undoubtedly going to give this brand-new concept the ultimate sizzle. I can’t wait to see the beach time antics of our hopeful daters.

“I’m sure under the watchful eye of our fantastic First Dates team we will be able to witness first hand our brand new lovers embracing the romance and watching the sun set on a stunning Mediterranean beach.”

First Dates Beach Club is a spin-off of the original series (Credit: Channel 4)

How many episodes are there?

The great news is, First Dates Beach Club isn’t a one-off show. There’s eight episodes in the series.

Filming for the show took place over the summer in Spain, meaning the show will be a perfect pick-me-up this winter during the long, dark and cold nights.

When does First Dates Beach Club

Fred, everyone’s favourite French maître d’hôtel, has officially spilled the beans on when First Dates Beach Club will hit our screens. The tropical spin-off launches on December 15 at 9pm on Channel 4. Sharing the news on Instagram, Fred posted a sun-drenched shot of himself, barman Merlin Griffiths and the First Dates waitresses posing in front of a tiki bar as the sky turns golden behind them. And yes, Merlin absolutely steals the moment in a Hawaiian shirt covered in flamingos.

First Dates Beach Club starts at 9pm on Channel 4 on December 15, 2025.

