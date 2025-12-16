First Dates fans have lashed out at the new series of the show, Beach Club, which is filmed in Spain.

The new series of the show, which launched on Channel 4 last night (Monday, December 15), sees singletons meet at a beach club abroad and enjoy cocktails, meals, and snogs in the pool as they look to find love.

Fred returned for First Dates: Beach Club (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates: Beach Club debuts on Channel 4

In regular seasons of First Dates, singletons meet at The Botanist bar in Bath for their dates. Previous series have also been filmed in London and Manchester.

However, the new series is filmed in Spain.

More specifically, dates were filmed at the Valhalla Beach Club in Cadiz, Spain, which can be found between Cadiz and Tarifa.

Singletons arrive at the club to be greeted by show regulars such as Fred Sirieix and Merlin Griffiths.

They then enjoy dates with each other, spending the day at the beach club together.

Viewers will see snogs in the swimming pool, cocktails at sunset, and kisses on the sun loungers.

The contestants will also go on second dates, as well as on dates with other people, during their time at the beach club.

However, they didn’t seem overly impressed with the new format.

Fans criticised the show format (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates: Beach Club slammed

Taking to social media, fans complained about the new series, likening it to Love Island.

“What the [bleep] have they just done to First Dates. Was one of the best shows on TV, now they’ve just turned it into Love Island,” one viewer tweeted.

“Was I just watching #firstdates or #loveisland,” another asked.

“What a load of [poo emoji] that was, that #FirstDates setting has gone right down the toilet now it’s at the #BeachClub,” a third wrote.

“@Channel4, what have you done to First Dates? It always had class, and now it’s like a Love Island wannabe or something,” another grumbled.

The show has been filmed abroad before (Credit: Channel 4)

First Dates format changes

This isn’t the first time First Dates has had a format change.

Back in 2017, First Dates Hotel debuted on Channel 4. The show followed a very similar format to the main show.

Singletons would meet at a hotel restaurant for a date. However, at the end of the date, if it went well, couples would get the opportunity to book a room at the hotel for the night.

The first series was filmed at Le Vieux Castillon in Castillon-du-Gard, whilst the second and third were filmed at the Aquapetra Resort & Spa in Campania near Naples, Italy.

The next episode airs tonight, and there’s bound to be more romance, drama, and sun-soaked meals by the pool.

First Dates continues tonight (Tuesday, December 16) at 9pm on Channel 4.

