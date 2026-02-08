Fans go wild as The Masked Singer star Marvin Humes shares his children’s adorable reaction to his unmasking

The Masked Singer fans went wild as Marvin Humes shared his kids’ heartwarming reaction to his unmasking on the show last night (Saturday, February 7).

Marvin, 40, was revealed to be Can of Worms during last night’s show, narrowly missing out on a slot in the final.

Marvin was unmasked (Credit: ITV)

Marvin Humes unmasked on The Masked Singer

Last night’s edition of the show saw Marvin unveiled.

The JLS singer was unmasked after performing twice. He first performed a rendition of DJ Casper’s Cha-cha Slide.

He then sang Ordinary People by John Legend.

However, the judges failed to save him, and it became time to reveal his identity.

“It’s been the best show I’ve been part of!” the star gushed.

Fans were thrilled that they’d guessed his identity correctly. “TRUE JLS FAN!! I KNEW IT WAS YOU,” one fan tweeted.

“Knew it was one of JLS, the farming clues just threw me off. Well done, Marvin!” another said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A R V I N H U M E S (@marvinhumes)

Marvin shares adorable video

Taking to Instagram after his unmasking, Marvin shared a video of the moment his children found out it was him under the mask.

In the video, Marvin, wife Rochelle Humes, and their two youngest children, Valentina, eight, and Blake, four, can be seen watching the show.

At first, Valentina predicted that Can of Worms was Marvin’s JLS bandmate, JB Gill. Meanwhile, Blake pointed at his dad.

The family then chanted “take it off” along with the audience.

As Marvin was unmasked, Blake and Valentina erupted into screams, leaving their parents in stitches.

“The can is open!!! Surprise!!! Finally the worm is out the can!!! What a show! Absolutely loved it! For the kids reaction alone!!” Marvin captioned the post.

Marvin’s fans were loving the video (Credit: ITV)

Fans go wild

It’s safe to say that the video went down well with Marvin’s 948k followers, who branded it “magical”.

“Can of worms was a crowd favourite! This is so good,” show judge Maya Jama commented.

“Hahaha. Magical,” Skepta wrote.

“Omggg this is so cute” GK Barry gushed.

“This is sooooooo cute!!” Alan Carr said. “I HAVE WATCHED THIS TWICE AND ITS STILL NOT ENOUGH,” Sian Welby wrote.

“THIS IS THE BEST! You were so incredible,” show host Joel Dommett added.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday (February 14) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

