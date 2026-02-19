‘Fake!’ Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson ‘caught lying’ during tense exchange with Ashley Carpenter’s dad

Love Is Blind‘s Alex Henderson has been savaged by viewers after an explosive first meeting with Ashley Carpenter’s dad left him squirming in his seat.

The 31-year-old reality star faced the ultimate test when Ashley, 34, brought him home to meet her parents after their whirlwind engagement.

The former football player walked straight into a grilling from Ashley’s divorce lawyer dad Paul, and it’s quickly turned into one of the most talked about moments of the series.

Alex Henderson has been branded a ‘con artist’ following his tense chat with Ashley Carpenter’s dad (Credit: Netflix)

Fans have struggled to warm to Alex since season 10 landed on Netflix last week.

Now many are praising Ashley’s father for what they called a ‘brutal but necessary’ takedown of his daughter’s new fiancé…

Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson grilled by Ashley’s dad

Confident Alex looked far less sure of himself in episode 7 of this year’s Love Is Blind.

Ashley proudly introduced him to her parents, but Paul wasted no time switching into lawyer mode.

He fired question after question about Alex’s upbringing, work history and plans for the future.

Before long, cracks began to show.

Alex’s biological father walked out before he was born and he was largely raised by his mother and grandparents.

He told Paul his grandfather died at 67. He then claimed his grandparents had been married for more than 50 years, adding it was “53 years realistically”.

Paul immediately spotted the problem. That timeline would have made Alex’s grandfather 14 when he married.

He challenged him straight away: “It couldn’t have been that long? He was 60 what when he died?” he asked, without hesitation.

Alex replied: “No, no. 67. I was told a 50 year marriage from my aunt. I don’t know the specifics. That’s what I was told.”

Alex also shared a romantic story about his grandparents meeting while his grandmother worked as a waitress.

The Love Is Blind star told Paul: “He was working business, he said, ‘Hey can I get your number?’ When he called, she actually thought it was someone else.

“She fell in love with his voice over the phone.”

Paul did not look convinced. “Are you making that up? Look at me right here, are you making it up?” he asked.

Alex received a grilling from Ashley’s dad Paul when they met for the first time (Credit: Netflix)

Alex asked: ‘You vote for Trump?’

Paul, who described himself as a “professional question asker”, then turned his attention to Alex’s career.

Alex told him that he’d hoped to be a footballer before moving into finance. He later quit his job to travel.

Under pressure, Alex said he now plans to “day trade full time”. He also insisted he had several job opportunities lined up in Florida and Arizona.

Paul pushed harder: “How many trades you make a week? You use a broker? Do you have any licenses right now? What’s the price of bitcoin today? You vote for Trump?” he fired at Alex.

He then added a warning: “I always find the answer. I am a professional question asker. I’m studying every bit of you.”

Viewers were glued to the exchange and wasted no time sharing their verdict online.

Alex messed up when telling Paul about his grandparents’ marriage (Credit: Netflix)

‘Lying con artist’

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Alex is INSUFFERABLE. He seems like such a manipulative, lying, con artist who thinks everyone has to accommodate to him.

“Everything that comes out of his mouth sounds like a sales pitch and like he’s presenting at a meeting. Get him off my screen.”

Another said: “Genuinely felt like I was watching an Aaron Sorkin film during the back and forth between Ashley’s conservative divorce lawyer dad and fake grifter Alex with the overly prepared answers.”

A third added: “Bruh… Ashley’s dad is FIRE ROASTING Alex at the dinner table LMFAOOOO He KNOWS Alex is full of bullsh*t hahahhaa This is the type of Dad I’m bout to be.”

One viewer even summed up the tense dinner in bullet point style.

They wrote: “Best DAD on Love Is Blind…this is how you protect!!!!

“Alex Confessed: – Trump Supporter – Self Described Accident – Unemployed-ish – Shaky Day/Crypto Trader – Non Voter – Unlicensed Trader – Broke Travel Bro – International Womaniser – No Plan – Plays Like a Fool – Liar(?).”

When you see it laid out like that, it is no wonder viewers are questioning whether Ashley’s dad saw straight through him…

Love Is Blind, episodes 1-9, are available to stream on Netflix now.

