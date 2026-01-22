Here’s exactly how Rachel will make it to The Traitors final, and it makes sense

With The Traitors final getting closer, fans are convinced they’ve worked out exactly how Rachel will secure her place. Even as suspicion around her finally begins to grow.

Wednesday night’s episode (January 21) marked the start of the final week, and from the opening moments it was clear tensions were running high. With the ceremonial dagger now in play, everyone in the castle knew that one move could change everything.

But while strategy was front and centre, it was Faraaz who caused the biggest stir by voicing doubts about Rachel. And given how previous players have fared when doing the same, viewers think they already know how this will end.

Faraaz is finally suspicious of Rachel (Credit: BBC)

Faraaz voiced his concerns about Rachel

For weeks, the Faithfuls have somehow overlooked several missteps from both Rachel and Stephen, allowing them to survive far longer than many expected.

Now, with the final just days away, the tide finally appears to be turning. And for the first time, Rachel and Stephen may actually be under real pressure.

During the episode, Faraaz admitted he believed Rachel could be a Traitor. After watching her behaviour closely – particularly how she has gone after other players in the past – things started to feel off.

At first, he kept those suspicions to himself. But as the episode went on, Faraaz began sharing his thoughts with others. That planted seeds of doubt, even leading Roxy, who is close to Rachel, to directly ask her whether she was lying to them.

By the end of the night, it was clear Rachel knew exactly what Faraaz was thinking – and viewers believe she was already lining up her response.

Fans convinced Rachel will find a way to final (Credit: BBC)

Rachel will be at The Traitors final fans convinced

Rachel has been in similar situations before and somehow always come out unscathed. She previously went head-to-head with fellow Traitor Fiona and Faithfuls Harriet and Amanda, yet managed to survive every time.

Time and again, she’s convinced the group that anyone who questions her must actually be a Traitor. And even when those players later prove they’re not, suspicion never seems to swing back to Rachel.

Because of that pattern, fans now believe her next move will be to get rid of Faraaz and rely on history repeating itself.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “Faraaz is going to get murdered and they’re just going to forget he ever brought up Rachel like before.”

Another added: “I don’t understand. Fiona, who was a Traitor, told them Rachel was a Traitor and yet she is invisible in the discussions. The exact same thing will happen with Faraaz, too.”

A third summed it up: “So Rachel will murder Faraaz and then suddenly everyone will forget she was brought up?”

With the final fast approaching, fans are watching closely to see whether Rachel can once again escape suspicion – or whether this time, her luck finally runs out.

