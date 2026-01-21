Another Faithful banished and suspicion is finally on Rachel: The Traitors fans ‘obsessed’ with ‘chaotic’ episode

The Traitors kicked off its final week tonight with one of the biggest twists yet, as the ceremonial dagger was finally put into play – and it didn’t take long for chaos to erupt.

After weeks of careful manipulation, viewers have been watching closely to see whether Traitors Rachel and Stephen can actually make it all the way to the end. But tonight’s episode raised the stakes dramatically, as the pair handed the dagger to James in a calculated move designed to take Matthew out of the game.

When Claudia revealed who had been given the power, the mood in the castle shifted instantly.

Rachel and Stephen gave James the dagger (Credit: BBC)

Why Rachel and Stephen gave James the dagger

After weighing up their options, Rachel and Stephen decided James was the perfect person to hold the dagger. With Matthew already expected to receive the most votes, giving extra power to someone who strongly suspects him only made Matthew look even more guilty.

The plan worked almost immediately. At breakfast, players began questioning whether Matthew had deliberately chosen James in an attempt to make himself look innocent.

Matthew tried to defend himself, but the pressure only intensified. During the discussions, he even started to question Stephen, and later in the kitchen he pointed out that the Traitors would likely vote for him – a comment that visibly made Stephen rethink his strategy.

Watching it all unfold, fans were quick to praise how smoothly Rachel and Stephen’s plan was playing out. One viewer wrote: “There is nothing they could do to make some Faithfuls even consider them. It’s fascinating how untouchable they are.”

Stephen and Rachel aroused suspicion (Credit: BBC)

Faithfuls start to turn on the Traitors

But as the episode went on, that sense of invincibility began to crack.

Faraaz admitted to Jack that he was starting to feel suspicious of Rachel, a feeling Jack shared. Not long after, Matthew told Roxy that if it wasn’t Jade, then he believed the Traitors had to be Rachel and Stephen.

That conversation clearly rattled Roxy. She went straight to Rachel and directly asked whether she was the reason she was still in the game. Although Rachel managed to talk her way out of it, the damage had been done and doubts were firmly planted.

Viewers were thrilled to see the Faithfuls finally beginning to connect the dots.

“They are finally clocking on, thank goodness!” one fan said.

Another added: “I think Rachel and Stephen’s plan is about to backfire.”

“The tables have finally turned,” another penned.

Matthew was banished (Credit: BBC)

Fans stunned by ‘chaotic’ roundtable

As the roundtable began, it quickly became a showdown between James and Matthew – and it was every bit as intense as fans hoped.

James came for Matthew hard, urging everyone to vote him out and stressing how important the night was for the Faithfuls. But his aggressive approach backfired, leaving others wondering whether James himself was hiding something.

Viewers at home were glued to the screen as the tension escalated.

“This is chaotic and I absolutely love it,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “The tide turning towards James is such an interesting turn.”

In the end, it was Matthew who was banished from the castle. And viewers were stunned by how effectively the dagger had been used.

One wrote: “This could be one of the best and chaotic episodes we have had. So much to unpack.”

“Stephen and Rachel are geniuses for giving James the dagger. It caused so much chaos,” one fan said.

With the final week now fully underway, another summed it up perfectly: “The rest of this week is going to kick off.”

Read more: How to watch The Traitors US in the UK as Maura Higgins steals the show and takes America by storm

What do you think about The Traitors? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!