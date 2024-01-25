Lorraine Kelly brands Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach’s ‘romance’ amid Vito rumours ‘like primary school’

Lorraine Kelly has shared her thoughts on Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier amid claims of a romance.

Rumours have been rife recently that Ellie and Bobby are dating – after developing a connection on the Strictly tour. The pair have reportedly enjoyed “secret dates” and may have even shared a “cheeky snog”.

And now, TV host Lorraine has given the pair the green light – if the rumours are true.

Lorraine spoke about their ‘romance’ (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine shares throughs on Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach ‘romance’

The Scottish host was back to front her ITV show on Thursday (January 25). And she soon brought up the Ellie and Bobby reports. During a segment of her show, Lorraine said: “Welcome back. In the papers this morning there are reports Ellie Leach is dating fellow contestant Bobby Brazier.

“Apparently they’ve been holding hands on the Strictly tour bus. Like primary school that is, isn’t that lovely.” She went on: “Going on secret dates, even sharing a kiss. It could be that they’re just pals, who knows. Good luck to them if it is a romance. They’ve got a lot in common.”

Ellie and Bobby met on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Ellie and Bobby on ‘secret dates’

Last week, Bobby and Ellie were snapped enjoying a meal at Nando’s while the tour was in Birmingham.

A source claims that they have been on a few “secret dates”, and have even had a “snog”. According to a source, they first flirted during a party in Birmingham after the tour’s opening night there. They have also reportedly been spotted holding hands on the tour bus.

According to insiders, it’s only a matter of days before the two publicly confirm their relationship. Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed the rumoured couple “will go public with their romance any week now”.

The Corrie star and partner Vito were also rumoured to be dating (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Ellie and Bobby on Strictly

Ellie has previously been linked with her co-star Vito Coppola. The duo recently addressed their relationship status.

Speaking to The Mirror, Vito said: “We have a great relationship and honestly when you just find people, not just me and Ellie but their family which I love. You just find these people that you think are going to stay in my life forever, in each others lives forever. And all the family and the dogs.”

Bobby, meanwhile, had declared his love for Dianne Buswell on numerous occasions. However, she is in a relationship with YouTube star Joe Sugg.

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood urges Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach to ‘go for it’ amid romance rumours

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.