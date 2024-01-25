Craig Revel Horwood urges Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach to ‘go for it’ amid romance rumours

Strictly stars Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach have been at the centre of romance rumours since their Strictly stint last year.

The pair have brushed off any claims of a romance between them, insisting they’re just good friends.

But now, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has urged them to “go for it” and even dropped a marriage and babies prediction!

Ellie and Vito have insisted they’re just “good friends” (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Are Ellie and Vito together?

The 2023 winners of Strictly, Ellie and Vito, recently addressed their relationship status. They’re currently on the Strictly live tour with some of their co-stars.

Speaking to The Mirror, Vito said: “We have a great relationship and honestly when you just find people, not just me and Ellie but their family which I love. You just find these people that you think are going to stay in my life forever, in each others lives forever. And all the family and the dogs.”

He added to Ellie: “We are going nowhere, don’t worry I am going to annoy you every single day, every week, and every single year.”

When asked if this was going to be as friends, Vito insisted: “Yes as good friends.”

Craig teased that Ellie and Vito should “go for it” (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

What has Craig Revel Horwood said?

Talking to the MailOnline, Craig offered his thoughts on Ellie and Vito. He said: “Vito’s sort of hot property, isn’t he? A lot of people wouldn’t mind. Well, I say, go for it. Bring it on. Why not? If you’re single, why not have a bit of fun, darling?

It can end in marriage, it could end in children, we have a lot of Strictly babies.

“And look, it can end in marriage, it could end in children, we have a lot of Strictly babies… And this curse they talk about I think is a blessing. It gets people out of loveless marriages and into something fabulous.”

He added: “The whole point of the Strictly curse is the marriage or whoever you’re with must have been on the rocks in the first place for anything to occur. Nothing to lose… all to gain.”

Ellie and Vito won Strictly last year (Credit: ITV)

Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier

Vito isn’t the only Strictly star who has been linked to former Coronation Street actress Ellie. Rumours have emerged that Bobby Brazier and Ellie have been enjoying secret dates during the tour.

A source apparently told The Sun: “Bobby and Ellie are the talk of the tour. Their friendship has grown and grown, and they’ve been spending nearly all their free time together before and after performances. They’ve been having their meals together, and flirting increasingly openly.

“The chat on tour is they may have enjoyed a cheeky snog, and will go public with their romance any week now.”

Oooh, the goss!

ED! contacted reps for Ellie and Bobby for comment.

