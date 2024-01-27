Ellie Goulding’s wild love life – from Ed Sheeran ‘cheating’ claims to Prince Harry ‘fling’

Ellie Goulding is making her The Masked Singer debut tonight (January 27) as a guest judge as rumours about her marriage to husband Caspar Jopling swirl.

The pop star, who shot to fame in the 2010s thanks to her chart-topping hits, will sit at the panel table this weekend alongside the rest of the show’s judges.

With five albums, a couple of Grammy noms and a performance at a royal wedding under her belt, Ellie‘s career has gone from strength. But away from her sell-out shows and making music, the Lights hitmaker has had a rather wild love life.

So who is Ellie Goulding married to? Did she date Prince Harry? And what went down between her and Ed Sheeran? Keep reading to find out…

Ellie is appearing on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Ellie Goulding love life: Greg James

Ellie’s first relationship in the spotlight was with Greg James. She dated the Radio 1 presenter between 2010 and 2012 after reportedly meeting at one of her gigs.

Ellie dated Greg for a few years (Credit: YouTube)

Sadly they ended up splitting in 2012 but it was reportedly “amicable” and due to scheduling conflicts.

A source said at the time: “It was just a real struggle for them to be in the same place at the same time. The split is amicable and they are still friends.”

Ellie and Nial went ‘on a couple of dates’ (Credit: YouTube)

Niall Horan

In 2013, it was reported that Ellie and Niall were dating, after they were spotted getting cosy at V Festival during a Kings of Leon set. The One Direction star even picked Ellie as his dream date when Ellen Degeneres asked him to choose between her, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Demi Lovato in 2016.

But it seemed their relationship was nothing more than a couple of dates. Speaking to Seventeen in 2016, Ellie admitted: “We went on a few dates, and it was really fun.

“He’s a really, really lovely guy. He’s got the biggest sense of humour, he’s very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry.”

Ellie and Ed reportedly dated (Credit: YouTube)

Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran

Back in 2013, Ellie and Ed Sheeran were spotted holding hands at the VMAs that year – and straight away the dating rumours started.

Neither of them at the time addressed it. But fans claims their alleged fling happened at the same time of her romance with Niall Horan. Then in 2014, Ed dropped a song called Don’t which was inspired by Ellie – causing fans to believe she cheated on him with Niall.

However, in 2023, Ellie spoke out about the cheating claims. After sharing a video of her dancing on TikTok, a follower commented: “Can’t believe u cheated on Ed with Niall, but slay [for real].” Ellie then cleared things up and replied: “False!!!!! But also slay.”

Prince Harry allegedly dated Ellie – but neither have confirmed or denied (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry

In 2016, it was rumoured that Ellie was dating Prince Harry. The pair first met at Prince William’s wedding in 2011. Ellie was invited to perform at his and Kate Middleton’s wedding reception.

Ellie and Harry then allegedly exchanged flirty texts. And in 2016, the pair were reportedly spotting at the Audi Polo Challenge in May 2016 – looking rather cosy with one another.

A source claimed to The Sun at the time: “He has told friends how much he likes Ellie and she is clearly taken by him.”

Caspar Jopling

Ellie met Caspar Jopling in 2017, reportedly through a mutual pal, Princess Eugenie. Arts dealer Casper is friends with The Princess of York as she is a director at London art gallery, Hauser & Wirth.

Ellie and Caspar ended up tying the knot on August 31 2019 at Castle Howard in Yorkshire. And it was most definitely a swanky occasion. A slew of mega stars attended including Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry.

The couple then welcomed their first child, Arthur, in 2021. But in June 2023, it was reported that the pair had split – with sources claiming they were “living apart”.

A few months later though, it was said that they were giving things another ago to be a “proper family unit”.

Ellie and Zac have struck up a friendship (Credit: Channel 4)

Zac Goldsmith

However, after Ellie and Caspar reportedly split, it was claimed she had formed a bond with politician Zac Goldsmith. At the time, Zac had split from his partner too – and he even allegedly started making a sculpture for Ellie.

Last weekend, it was also alleged that Ellie had met up with Zac during a trip in Dubai for COP28 in December. The reported meeting came two months after it was claimed Ellie had ended their friendship to concentrate on her marriage with Caspar.

Ellie Goulding back with husband Caspar?

Two weeks ago, Ellie and Casper were pictured together on a date night at a Ricky Gervais gig.

According to The Sun, they seemed “madly in love” while seated together inside. Another fan at the show said: “Ellie and ­Caspar looked really happy to be spending time together as a couple.”

They concluded: “It’s nice to see they’ve got that spark back because they make a lovely couple.”

