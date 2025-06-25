Inside Eden Blackman’s feud with Celebs Go Dating co-star Nadia Essex as she breaks silence on his death

Former Celebs Go Dating stars Eden Blackman and Nadia Essex’s feud was well-documented.

The pair began working alongside one another as dating experts for the hit E4 show in 2016. However, after four series, Eden, whose death was announced yesterday (June 24), suddenly left, before Nadia was suspended in the middle of series five.

But what happened between the duo? And what has Nadia said since Eden’s death? Keep reading to find out…

Why did Eden Blackman leave Celebs Go Dating?

Out of the two, Eden was the first to leave Celebs Go Dating.

In March 2018, he resigned from the show. A month prior, it was reported by The Sun that he had cheated on his long-term girlfriend with a Kim Kardashian look-alike who he had met on the show.

However, according to other reports, Eden was also being trolled by co-star Nadia online at the same time, which heavily impacted their friendship.

‘She was found to be setting up fake accounts’

Also in 2018, Nadia was suspended from Celebs Go Dating in the middle of series five after she was accused of trolling Eden and other celebrities. Eden was reportedly targeted 42 times in one day.

“Bosses have made the decision following an investigation into Nadia’s use of social media. She was found to be setting up fake accounts to troll certain users – which is something that won’t be tolerated,” a source alleged to The Sun.

Nadia and Eden never returned to the show and were replaced by Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson.

Even though she owned up to setting up several trolling accounts on X, formerly Twitter, Nadia began legal proceedings against Eden and Lime Pictures, the production company behind Celebs Go Dating.

After Nadia took Eden to an employment tribunal, Eden took to social media to slam Nadia following a preliminary hearing in court.

“I understand she [Nadia] was looking for a win today…” he wrote to a fan, adding: “What does that tell you? She’s hardly one to keep any small victory from social media is she? #youdonthavetobeEisensteintoworkthatoneout.”

While discussing the tribunal, he said: “I didn’t bring this case, so I feel it’s appropriate to leave this with the claimant, to answer her followers questions regarding it.”

Eden responded to claims that he was taking Nadia to court when it was the other way around. He said: “I know…that’s simply not true. She’s also said she didn’t troll anyone…but yet does press interviews saying she was suspended from CGD for trolling. I mean…what are you meant to believe?”

‘She’s utterly repugnant’

Eden continued and didn’t hold back, referring to Nadia as “utterly repugnant”. However, it didn’t stop there. Even though she appeared on Celebs Go Dating as a dating expert, Eden shared that he didn’t believe she had “ever dated full stop”.

He wrote: “I don’t think she’s ever dated full stop. Permanently single, always someone’s plus one. After what’s come to light I doubt any guy would want to date her. Imagine the nuclear fall out a guy would get from dumping her.”

Nadia responded on Instagram, stating she was “waiting for my lawyer to approve an official statement”.

“That’s it. I want to abide by the rules of the court,” she wrote. “I turned up yesterday so I want to show the proper respect to the judge and the justice system and the due process of the courtroom by making sure I don’t say anything that could go against that.

“So I have to be really careful about what I’m saying. Because I turned up, therefore I know that it was a private hearing so I have to be careful about what information I give you guys, because if I went on Twitter – like he’s done – and started ranting about what he thinks happened in the courtroom, that would be unlawful.

“So don’t worry, everything’s good – everything’s great in fact – and I’ll update you when I can, because it’s the right thing to do to get it approved by my lawyer. I’m not going to have a meltdown and say things that are unlawful. So happy Thursday, darlings.”

The case against Eden was ongoing for 10 months until it was dismissed by the judge. It was ruled that Nadia’s claims were brought forward outside the three-month legal time limit.

‘This is a crucial moment for me’

Nadia signed a harassment order that prevented her from mentioning Eden ever again. If she did, it said that would be fined or face jail time.

“This is a crucial moment for me after years of suffering in silence with unfounded allegations,” Eden said following the case.

Eden exclusively told The Sun that the whole situation left him feeling “nauseous” and “anxious”.

“When you’re waking up every morning for two years, and you are nauseous and have anxiety about what you are going to read about yourself being put out by your former co-host on a dating show that’s meant to be about love and positive vibes, it starts to impact on you,” he said.

“The conversations I had to have with my friends and family, and most of all my parents. I wouldn’t wish them on anyone.”

‘I didn’t think another day of existing was not something I wanted’

Eden was diagnosed with PTSD following the fallout and admitted he felt suicidal.

“There were a number of occasions that it got way too much, and I gave myself approval to end my life on a number of occasions because I just couldn’t deal with another day of some of the things Nadia was saying about me,” he explained.

“I remember a few times when people had called me that evening, just to check in, and they didn’t know that at that point they pretty much saved my life because I was on the edge.

“I didn’t think another day of existing was not something I wanted. I’m not a religious person but I went to bed countless times and physically prayed next to my bed that I wouldn’t wake up the next morning simply due to the unfounded and wholly untrue allegations.”

‘The judge does not believe that I behaved vexatiously or scandalously’

In 2019, Nadia sat down with the Daily Mail and admitted she was “devastated” with the ruling.

“You hope that when you’re brave enough to actually call somebody out for doing you wrong, that the justice system believes you and is on your side, and you get justice,” she said.

Nadia called out the “silly laws” that prevent “justice from being done”. She insisted that the “fact the ruling wasn’t struck out was a real step in the right direction for me for vindication”.

“The judge does not believe that I behaved vexatiously or scandalously in terms of my conduct,” Nadia added.

Discussing the fake accounts, Nadia said it was “so easy to get carried away” and “lose yourself”.

Nadia also claimed she did not “get offered any counselling support or aftercare at all during that time”. Instead, she alleged she was told to “stay out of the limelight and stay quiet”.

“I chose the wrong path. But, I’m human. And now I know better, and now I understand and I know I could never go there again,” she added.

Nadia revealed she lost her job, home, friends and even family members stopped speaking to her because they didn’t believe her. She was “devastated” after she couldn’t afford to pay for her “beautiful riverside flat in Fulham”. Nadia was forced to sell the home and stay with a friend.

What has Nadia Essex said since Eden Blackman’s death?

Earlier today (June 25), Nadia shared a nine-minute video on her TikTok and YouTube channels, reacting to Eden’s death.

In the video, she made a number of serious allegations against Eden. She also claimed that he had made up the allegations of harassment so he could silence her.

While tearing up, Nadia explained that Celebs Go Dating was her dream job. She also sent her support to any women who’ve dealt with any sort of abuse.

