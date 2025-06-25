Tributes have been paid to Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman, who was on the show between 2016 and 2018, following his death aged 57.

His family announced the sad news last night (Tuesday, June 24).

Eden Blackman dies aged 57

In a statement on Instagram, Eden’s family announced his sad passing.

In a post for his 60.9k followers to see, Eden’s family shared a string of pictures of the TV star, who served as a dating expert during his four seasons on Celebs Go Dating.

The post included snaps of Eden smiling in a hammock, recording in a sound booth and watching the sunset whilst on the beach.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Eden passed away on 21 June 2025, after carrying a long illness with quiet grace,” they wrote.

“Eden blazed through life with charm, mischief, and a fire that was entirely his own, magnetic, stylish, sharp, impossibly handsome and always up for the adventure,” the caption then continued.

Eden was on the show for four series (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman dies after ‘long illness’

The caption then continued: “Music was his first love and constant companion, a pulse that shaped who he was, and he carved his path through that world with instinct, passion and deep care for the people he worked with.

“Later he brought that same energy and wild spark to television, helping others shine. He championed people with sincerity, humour and encouragement, always wanting others to feel seen at their best,” it then read.

“To know Eden was to be caught in his orbit – fun, unpredictable, vivid and full of life. He stood proud, laughed loudly and lived as only he could. We’ll carry his spirit with us always,” it continued.

“We ask for privacy as we find our way through this loss, and thank you for your love and kindness.”

Stars have paid tribute to Eden (Credit: ITV)

Tributes pour in for Eden

Eden’s followers – including some of the celebs he’d helped find love on the show – took to the comment section to pay tribute.

“Eden believed in me years before I had any playlist action at the big radio stations. Many fond memories. A truly unique energy. Big love,” singer Example wrote.

“Sending love and deepest condolences. I never met Eden, but we were forever linked through Celebs Go Dating. He showed me kindness when he didn’t have to, and I’ll never forget it. May he rest in paradise,” Celebs Go Dating star Paul C Brunson said.

“So sorry to hear this. Eden was always incredibly kind and supportive to me and I am truly so sad to hear of his passing. My love goes out to all of his family and friends,” Anna Williamson wrote.

“The most charismatic, beautiful human. Will miss you always E,” Fearne Cotton said.

