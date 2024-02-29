Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 9 pitches: Park Life dog treats & dementia support app Sibstar

Dragons’ Den is back tonight (series 21, episode 9) with another instalment of innovation, pitches and big decisions.

The Den is home to Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett and, in tonight’s episode, they welcome back a special guest – ex-footballer and sports pundit Gary Neville.

The Dragons face a series of unique ideas, including a brand hoping to shake up the organic beverage industry and a husband and wife team hoping to take home an investment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches…

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 9 pitches: Park Life dog biscuits

First to grace the Den is dog lover Richard. Sheffield-based Richard hopes to impress the Dragons with an idea inspired by his very own pet. He is pitching a series of “delicious” and “playful” dog treats, with the help of his “chief taster” and pampered pooch Penny. Richard hopes to secure a wad of cash to dial up his business’ online presence.

Before entering the Den with Penny, Richard jokes: “Which Dragon are you going to eat for tea?” However, it is Penny’s antics that leave a smile on Deborah Meaden’s face. She notices the calming effect Richard’s Chill-Bix can have on dogs.

Richard explains: “Park Life offers a range of delicious and playful treats for dogs. With a happy belly promise which means they are always one-hundred percent natural, grain free and have no hidden junk.”

The treat range includes Fris-Bix, a unique frisbee-shaped biscuit, ideal for “playful snacking”. With the brand boasting an adorable grumpy pug mascot and colourful branding, will it be all bark and no bite?

The business hopefuls want to impress Steven Bartlett, Peter Jones and co (Credit: BBC Studios / BBC / Dragons’ Den)

Meetini (We Are Spirits): Eco-conscious electric bike bar and beverages

Second to face the Dragons is Slovakian entrepreneur Daniel. Daniel enters the Den to show off his innovative idea – an electric built-in bar cargo bicycle. He explains that the bicycle is an eco-conscious alternative to mobile bars, ideal for markets, festivals and events.

Alongside the eco-friendly bike, Daniel has built an organic spirits and liquor brand called We Are Spirits.

The website explains: “Meetini aims to enliven events across the UK with our mobile cocktail units, built into electric cargo bikes.

“The brainchild of Daniel Vajsabel, the company is founded upon an ethos of sustainability which remains at the heart of everything we do. Our aim is to be a zero-waste and carbon neutral company, whilst still being affordable.

All of our delicious cocktails are made using organic, ethically sourced ingredients.

Daniel hopes to shake up some bubbling investments. But is his idea all that it seems?

Sara Davies mulls over her choices on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC Studios / BBC / Dragons’ Den)

Sibstar: Dementia support app and debit card

Next in the Den is Jane and Martin from Winchester. Inspired by Jane’s experience of caring for her parents as they suffered with dementia, they thought up a new technology to help carers and guardians protect and support their loved-ones’ finances.

While still allowing the individual with dementia their own freedom to purchase items, Sibstar and its app give their carer the opportunity to place spending limits and keep track of purchases.

The website promotes “safe-spending for all”, describing the business as “helping families living with dementia safely manage their every day spending”.

Jane explains on their website: “Both my mum and dad had dementia. I wanted to help them live independently but scams and overspending were a big problem…this is why I created Sibstar.”

Already sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Society, Jane and Martin have big ideas and, with the help of a Dragon, they hope to evolve their supportive technology even further.

Myo Master: Sports recovery innovation

The final entrepreneurs to enter the Den this episode are husband and wife co-founders, Lottie and Joe. They hope to make a splash with their range of muscle recovery products. Inspired by Joe’s background in sports, the pair ideated the concept from their kitchen table and built a brand looking to revolutionise sports recovery tech.

In the pitch, the pair present a new idea – Physio In Your Pocket, an app that cleverly offers guided recovery post-workout, based on the exercises that you have done.

The Myo Master website explains: “Myo Master was created with one goal – to revolutionise recovery. It’s all based on one radical idea. Recovery has the power to transform performance.

“It’s not just a love of sport that bought Lottie and Joe together. They were dedicated to developing a revolutionary way of taking care of their bodies and advancing performance.”

But will the Dragons think their idea is revolutionary – or will it miss the mark?

Can Touker Suleyman be won over? (Credit: BBC Studios / BBC / Dragons’ Den)

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

