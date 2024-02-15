Dragons’ Den series 21 continues tonight as more plucky entrepreneurs come face to face with five of the toughest titans in business – and episode 7 features pitches on Bar of Crisps, Faace skincare, and Scoff Paper’s edible cards for dogs.

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett are all ready with their wads of cash, but will they be tempted to invest?

In this episode (Thursday, February 15, 2024) a volunteer guide dog trainer pitches her edible gifting cards for four legged friends. Meanwhile, a chocolatier introduces her take on two of the nation’s favourite snacks. And two tech entrepreneurs want to help the nation charge electric vehicles…

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches that feature during Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 7… Including the unfortunate person who Peter Jones accuses of being ‘literally so boring”. Ouch!

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 7 pitches: Faace skincare

First in the Den is Jasmine Wicks-Stephens, 37, from Brighton. The skincare entrepreneur hopes to begin a beautiful partnership with a Dragon…

She pitches her skincare brand Faace, which she believes simplifies skincare routines. Jasmine describes how her brand is the “world’s first does-what-is-says skincare range”.

According to their website: “Faace brings you a does-what-it-says approach to help fix skin fast. You don’t have to think about a thing because our products do it for you. Our say-what-you-see skincare is uncomplicated, versatile and results-driven. Using natural actives to provide solutions, our expert approved and developed range is an inclusive and affordable answer to every skin situation.”

Products include the Stress Faace moisturiser (£34), Menopause Faace Daily face cream (£31), Period Faace face mask (from £10), and Tired Faace face mask (also from £10).

The products are rooted in science, expert-backed, vegan and planet friendly, and devised by hormonal skin experts. Peter Jones applauds the products for their “amazing scent”, but will he help her become a global brand?

Scoff Paper edible cards for dogs

Lancashire-based Gemma pitches her edible gifting cards for four legged friends. And she had us at ‘hello’ – or rather her beautiful Golden Retriever Leo did!

Her brand Scoff Paper consists of “cards your dogs CAN eat”. The greeting cards are flavoured, contain no rawhide, and made from spuds! The exact ingredients include potato starch, water, olive oil. The cards are flavoured with natural food flavourings and coloured with ethically sourced food colourants. Oh and humans can eat them to!

There are Valentine’s Day cards, birthday cards, Easter cards and Christmas cards – prices begin at £5.

As well as via the website, the products are available to buy at vet clinics, and stores like Pets at Home. Gemma admits she quit a stressful dog to became a volunteer guide dog trainer after suffering a heart attack.

Will dog owners Steven, Peter, Touker and Deborah – who has two new puppies at home – be convinced enough to invest in the novelty products? Or will the only non-dog owner, Sara Davies, bite?

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 7 pitches: Kerbo charge electric car charger

Two tech entrepreneurs Mike Gordon and Ben Whittaker want to help the nation charge electric vehicles. On the back of the government banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars in 2035, they pitch their invention…

Kerbo Charge dodges the problem of not having off-street parking. The home-charger solution for electric car owners who lack off-street parking.

The product offers safe on street car charging, with the electric car owner being able to lift the lid of the cable gully and insert their charging cable. The company also organises the council approvals.

It’s professionally put into the pavement outside your home. It can be fit into the pavement in under an hour, and doesn’t cause a trip hazard.

Of course, the product entirely depends on whether you can guarantee being able to park outside your own house every time. Kerbo Charge is currently piloting in Milton Keynes, Durham, Reading, West Berkshire, Nottinghamshire, Hartlepool and Central Bedfordshire.

They are working on gaining approval from local authorities across the country to support with safe on-street EV charging. Costs from £999 inc VAT. Will Mike and Ben get a turbocharged investment?

Chocolate Moments’ Bar of Crisps

Essex-based Maria Antoniou pitches her novel idea – the Bar of Crisps. The idea is so “bonkers”, the product recently caused quite the stir on Roman Kemp’s Capital Breakfast radio show.

More than 100 complaints were made to Ofcom about Roman and his team after they made disparaging comments about Maria’s business live on air.

Undeterred, chocolatier Maria pitches her Bar of Crisps on Cragons’ Den. She introduces her take on two of the nation’s favourite snacks – a snack that combines crisps with chocolate. To be more precise, a sweet chocolate bar stuffed with a savoury crisp filling. The product is available in three flavours – ready salted, salt and vinegar and cheese and onion.

A Chocolate Moments‘ Bar of Crisps costs £4.99 for 100g. And one of the Dragons becomes very excitable about the product and experiences “chocolate sweats”. Meanwhile, Steven wonders why a person wouldn’t just buy a bar of chocolate and a packet of crisps separately and for half the price.

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

