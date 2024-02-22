Dragons’ Den Series 21 Episode 8: Inside the pitches from edible condom-like sweets to gourmet ready meals

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues with episode 8 tonight (February 22), with more hopeful entrepreneurs hoping to impress with their innovative pitches.

There is just one thing in their way of landing a huge investment and a wad of cash… The business experts themselves, the Dragons. The panel is made up of business geniuses Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

In this episode the Dragons’ face a flock of creative founders with big ideas. Including a gourmet ready-meal delivery app and an ambitious sustainable beachwear brand.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches, including one CEO that left Deborah speechless with his brand that reminded her of “edible condoms”.

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 8 pitches: ‘Tasty Mates’ gummy sweets

First up is Joe Woolf, the co-founder of ‘Tasty Mates’ sweet brand. Joe explains that his business idea came from teasing one of his mates and dubbing them “the salty one”. With that, Tasty Mates was born. A gourmet sweet brand that you can gift your loved ones to encourage “meaningful moments”.

In his pitch, Joe explains: “Nothing wrong with checking in on a mate, after the general pressures of normal life and grab a pack of sweets and go for a walk – what better way to do it?”

Tasty Mates offers a variety of different flavours including peach and salted caramel, with each flavour correlating to a personality trait that a member of your friendship group might boast.

The website details: “Tasty Mates was founded by two mates – Joe and Nick – who sought to portray their mates in sweets. That’s why each packet of Tasty Mates has a unique flavour relating to a personality trait found in many a friendship group.

“Whether you’re one half of The Perfect Pear, or The Berry Funny One, in the group, there is a flavour for you.”

However, Joe’s innovation got Deborah thinking – the concept seems to remind her of a very unlikely product. Edible condoms.

Peter Jones quips to Deborah: “Deborah, there was a brand called Mates, you weren’t supposed to eat them!”

But will the Dragons’ be sweet or salty when it comes to their investment?

Müll Club: ‘A new form of activism’ recycled plastic product scheme

Entering the Den next is activist Charlie Rudkin-Wilson. She claims to have made a “new form of activism” through a thoughtful plastic recycling scheme.

Charlie has her eyes set on sustainable business champion Deborah Meaden. Before entering the Den, Charlie jokes: “I’m going in to get Deborah. I think she’d be a good laugh with a glass of wine and I feel all of her knowledge and all of her connections I’d really benefit from.”

This founder is all about rubbish. She explains: “I spend my days recycling single-use plastic waste of my community and with it I create colourful, stunning, long-lasting and purposeful products.”

The unique name behind the brand even means rubbish in German, due to where Charlie’s sustainability epiphany took place.

Evidently, one person’s trash is another’s treasure – especially in this case! The website is proof and shows off a variety of products – from stylish rings to funky combs and functional soap dishes.

Cook My Grub (now Flavers): Home-cooked gourmet ready meal delivery app

Creative co-founders Shabbir Mookhtiar and Dinesh Patil are next to enter the Den. They have created the gourmet ready meal app Flavers (formally Cook My Grub). They’re planning to help put hopeful chefs on the map.

With the app showcasing a hub for chefs and a place to order home-cooked ready meals to be delivered to your door, Shabbir and Dinesh claim their brand prioritises “authenticity , sincerity and love”.

They presented the Dragons with a “rare opportunity to create a new segment in the food industry while creating an opportunity for people who make great food”.

It’s not just their recipes that might catch the panels eyes. Their professional backgrounds and hefty investment history are also sure to leave the Dragons’ gobsmacked.

Randy Cow: Award-winning sustainable beachwear brand with waterproof pockets

Finally in the Den is ambitious CEO Dave Weller. He is hoping to impress Peter, Deborah, Sara, Steven and Touker with his award-winning sustainable beachwear brand, Randy Cow. Dave describes the brand as having a “cheeky vibe and a goal to do good”.

Flaunting colourful and quirky patterns, the brand offers a selection of swimming shorts to choose from. As well as a ‘Father and Son’ matching styles range. Made from 90% recycled plastic and 10% Spandex, Dave’s concept has sustainability at its heart.

Because of this, Dave explains that each pair of shorts is made up of approximately 12 recycled plastic bottles. Furthermore, some even have special features to keep your valuables dry up to 30m below water!

But as Dave shows off the beachwear brand’s waterproof pockets, his pricing begins to unravel. Consequently, this leaves the Dragons’ scratching their heads. Will he sink or swim?

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

