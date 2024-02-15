Dragons’ Den hopeful Maria Antoniou’s scathing response to ‘triggering’ comments made on Roman Kemp’s radio show about Bar of Crisps

A Dragons’ Den 2024 hopeful recently hit out at Roman Kemp’s Capital radio show over comments made about her small business.

Maria, who appears on the BBC show tonight (February 15), has created a snack combining chocolate and crisps.

In January, the business was discussed by Roman and his co-hosts. However, their comments later sparked Ofcom complaints.

Roman Kemp radio show’s Ofcom controversy

Last month, the Capital Breakfast Show came under fire for mocking a small business. The business in question was Chocolate Moments. It has gone viral recently thanks to its “Bar of Crisps” – which is essentially a chocolate bar full of crisps.

Roman, former BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark, 36, and guest This Morning host Sian Welby, 37, questioned the business’ legitimacy and mocked its website.

Sian said that she had found the website on her Instagram and commented that she thought it had been a “scam”.

“Has it already failed? Is it bankruptcy already?” she asked. “It’s not been as popular.”

“It says it’s all out of stock. Do you think it’s ever been in stock?” she then asked, checking the website.

They also then joked that the website looked like it had been “made by a child” and that the business was probably being run from a garage.

Dragons’ Den hopeful hits out

The woman who owns the business, Maria, shared a clip of herself on Instagram listening in shock to the disparaging comments made by the Capital Breakfast team.

“So many have said how triggering the comments, cackling, and bullying behaviour is so I’ve added in a warning,” she captioned the post.

“So keen to hear your thoughts on the utter annihilation of my website, phone number, email…!!!” she then added.

Maria’s followers fumed over the comments.

“I think you need to apologise to the lady behind the @chocolate_momentsuk who started this incredible small business and the I must say the chocolate is amazing maybe you should try it before you laugh and be horrible. Kindness,” one person wrote.

Ofcom issues statement

Additionally, another listener then said: “Oh what a shame! Can’t they think that they are totally messing with someone’s livelihood? A business you have put your heart and soul in to, and worked hard at building up, for years. How mean of them. Definitely get in touch.”

“Wow!! What a bunch of bullies!! They sound horrible! If they ever do a phone in you should call them and call them out on their behaviour!! How dare they ridicule someone’s business like that!” a third then commented.

However, Maria then wrote on Twitter that she hadn’t received an apology from Capital for the comments.

Ofcom received 100 complaints about the comments on Capital Breakfast.

In a statement to Entertainment Daily, Ofcom said: “Complaints related comments made by the presenters about a product which combined chocolate with crisps – specifically that suggestions that the business website was a con were potentially damaging.”

