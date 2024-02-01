Dragons’ Den series 21, episode 5: Pitches include a revolutionary hairbrush, and online bedtime story business

Dragons’ Den series 21 continues with episode 5, and a new batch of brave/delusional entrepreneurs enter the Den with their pitches.

And this week (Thursday, February 01, 2024), one of the entrepreneurs pitches a fantastic product, but angers Peter Jones with his laughable valuation.

Meanwhile, there’s a Dragons’ Den first when one couple value their business at just £100! And that’s not the only first in this episode…

Here’s everything we know so far about the pitches on Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 5…

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 4 pitches include a revolutionary hairbrush

There’s a wide range of businesses on offer during Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 4.

These include a revolutionary hairbrush. Of course, long-term fans of the show will know that the panel famously turned down Shaun Pulfrey’s Tangle Teezer, which went on to have huge success (I’ve got several in every room of my house, no joke).

The judges at the time – Deborah Meaden, Theo Paphitis, Peter Jones, Duncan Bannatyne and James Caan – all turned him down when he appeared on the BBC series back in 2007. Shaun has now reportedly made more than £70 million after selling a majority stake in his business. That’s actually richer than some of the Dragons! (Other famous rejects include Brewdog, and Trunki).

We’ll have to wait and see which way today’s pitch will go. Will the Surrey-based hairdresser and his wife get backing for their innovative brush?

Cat-friendly toothbrush Dental Wand by Inventor Cat

Another entrepreneur hoping to get investment from Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett is a cat loving inventor.

Victor Carpio, from Basingstoke (or Amazingstoke for those of us who hail from there), pitches his cat-friendly toothbrush. His business Inventor Cat is dedicated to feline oral care and well-being.

Dental Wand, the toothbrush created under his business Inventor Cat, is a cat-friendly toothbrush designed to transform the often-challenging task of feline dental care into a stress-free and enjoyable experience.

The Dental Wand is currently £19.99 on the website.

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 4 pitches

Meanwhile, a young entrepreneur hopes to bag investment with her on-demand luggage collection and drop off service.

And the Dragons – yes, you read that right – consult the infamous wall as a Warwickshire based couple set the record for the lowest ever ask in Den history.

They pitch their online bedtime story business, but value it at just £100.

If you’re a devoted ED! reader, you might be wondering why we have so little information for you about the Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 5. Every week during the series – ever since 2021 – we’ve bought you detailed information about the pitches. We watch a preview of the show to bring you all the information you need about the businesses.

However, this week, we’re sorry we have been unable to supply the article with our usual full details. This is due to the BBC not issuing us with the latest preview. As yet, we are still waiting for an explanation.

Perhaps it’s because the show has been the subject of some awkward stories in the past week or so…

Dragons’ Den embroiled in ‘fakery’ row

Long-running BBC One series Dragons’ Den was hit with a fakery row amid accusations that an entrepreneur has been selling snake oil.

The entrepreneur in question, 31-year-old Giselle Boxer, has since claimed bosses “recruited” her to appear on the show.

Giselle, from Sheffield, appeared on the show asking the Dragons for £50,000 and a 10% stake in her business selling Acu seeds. She told the Dragons’ she’d suffered from myalgic encephalomyelitis – aka chronic fatigue syndrome.

Following the show’s broadcast, several doctors and ME sufferers hit out at the business. They accused the BBC and Giselle of promoting an alternative medicine with no scientific evidence that it can even help with ME or fatigue.

Users on TikTok accused Giselle of selling “snake oil” – a term used to describe deceptive marketing or a scam. In fact, nearly 500 viewers complained to Ofcom over Giselle’s “unfounded” claims that Acu seeds aided recovery from ME.

Nearly 500 viewers complained to Ofcom over ‘unfounded’ claims

Giselle hit back by explaining the BBC had asked her to appear on the show. She said: “We went through the different stages of the application process and there was so much due diligence. They really looked into every part of my business before I went in to pitch to the Dragons.”

She also said that she never said that the Acu seeds were a “cure” for ME, adding: “I have always said ME is a complex condition and that a combination of healing approaches is what I believed supported my recovery.”

To add further fuel to the fire, Steven Barlett, who agreed to a £50,000 plus 12.5% stake in the business, isn’t named as a company director. However, his brother, Jason, is.

In a statement, BBC One told us: “Dragons’ Den features products from entrepreneurs and is not an endorsement of them. Dragons’ Den shows real businesses pitching to investors to lift the lid on what happens in the business world. This episode features an entrepreneur sharing their own, personal experience that led to a business creation.”

ED! approached Steven Bartlett and Giselle Boxer for comment.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

