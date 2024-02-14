Telly juggernaut Downton Abbey looks set to make a spectacular comeback after nine years away from our screens amid reports a new series is being filmed.

According to insiders, filming has already begun on the period drama. It could even be airing by the end of this year, it’s claimed.

A source alleged to Mail Online: “Filming has been going on for a few weeks now, it is all very, very secret. There are people working on it who have never seen secrecy like it.”

Downton Abbey to make comeback with new series?

The insider continued: “Those working on the set have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements so that they don’t give the game away but there is a lot of excitement at the return of Downton.

“It was such a huge success before and there are so many more stories to be told, it seemed such a shame not to be able to make more of it, but they’ve made it happen.”

The last episode of Downton aired on Christmas Day in 2015 and bagged viewing figures of 7.4million. It has since spawned two movies.

However, it’s not yet certain if Downton will find a home back with ITV or whether it will move elsewhere. Plus, no official statement has been made.

ED! has contacted ITV and Carnival Films for a comment.

Downton creator talks future

Meanwhile creator Julian Fellowes admitted that he’s given up saying goodbye to the show.

He told Radio Times in December: “I have said goodbye to Downton so many times. I have written the last scene about six or seven times. Now I’ve got out of the habit of making permanent statements about whether it’s gone.

“It just gives me a lot of pleasure that so many people enjoyed it, so to feel that you created a show that cheers people up and they had a good time with it, I love that.”

The hit show made stars of Lily James and Michelle Dockery to name a few.

