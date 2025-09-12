This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary was left “triggered” during a heated exchange with Rachel Johnson, while discussing today’s headlines.

Every morning, the TV presenters discuss the day’s biggest stories, and give their own in-put. Having done this for quite some time, they’re probably used to having differing opinions. But sometimes things get a bit awry, and they clash on screens.

Today (September 12) Dermot and his This Morning co-presenter Alison Hammond were joined by Gyles Brandreth and Rachel Johnson. And when they went a bit off course, Dermot found himself at odds with Rachel.

Rachel disagreed with Dermot (Credit: ITV)

Dermot and Rachel clashed on This Morning

When discussing how more and more people are choosing to retire at a later age, Dermot and Rachel weren’t exactly on the same topic.

Gyles explained: “The truth is we all need engagement and a sense of purpose. We need other people. Work doesn’t essentially need to be earning money – it can be volunteering.”

But this reminded Rachel of the pandemic, and how retired people would come back to work to help out.

This led her to compare it to the tube strikes which have been taking place.

She said: “Remember in the pandemic, we saw a lot of retired nurses going back and pitching in. Well I read this story and that’s what I thought.

“Get all the public sector people who are retiring. I don’t know – quickly retrain to be a tube driver and we wouldn’t have had the work strike we had if we subbed in all the people who know how to press a button on a tube train.”

This didn’t sit well with Dermot. He responded: “Well, it’s a lot more than that, and they aren’t striking just for pay.”

Rachel hit back: “Well, they are, and the hours.”

Dermot then tried to move the conversation along. He said: “Well – shall we – lets get on. Let’s get back on track with the point.”

Rachel, taken aback, admitted: “I think I just triggered Dermot there.”

The TV presenter confirmed: “Well to a point. But let’s get back to Gyles’ point.”

Dermot was ‘triggered’ (Credit: ITV)

Viewers felt Dermot O’Leary over-reacted

While the presenters moved on with the show, many viewers were confused to how things got so out of hand.

They took to X to express how they felt Dermot may have overreacted to Rachel’s comments.

One wrote: “Why did Dermot over-react like that? Bit odd.”

Another mocked the way Dermot emphasised his words. They commented: “What’s wrong with Dermot? Letsss getttt baack onn pointt.”

“Dermot was very rude just then,” a third penned.

Another replied: “I know! Saying let’s get back on track when what she said was a relevant point. So odd!”

