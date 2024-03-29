Dermot O’Leary on workplace ‘bullying’: ‘They do it just because they can’

Presenter Dermot O’Leary once made a cryptic comment about people “bullying” those who work for them.

Dermot, who is hosting This Morning today (Friday, March 29), made the comments during an interview with The Guardian back in 2014. This was before he worked on the ITV show.

Dermot hit out at bullies in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary on bullying in the workplace

During an interview with The Guardian in 2014, Dermot answered some quick-fire questions about his life and career.

One of the questions the This Morning host was asked was: “What is the trait you most deplore in others?”

The star replied, saying: “Bullying those who work under them for no reason, just because they can.”

Bullying those who work under them for no reason, just because they can.

However, the now 50-year-old presenter didn’t elaborate any further on who or what he may have been referring to.

Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed one of the “worst things” anyone’s ever said to him.

“I’ve had my fair share of ‘You’ll never work in this industry again.’ I’m always astounded by the stupidity of that,” he said.

Indeed, Dermot is now one of the best-loved presenters on TV and radio.

Dermot’s hosting This Morning with Josie today (Credit: ITV)

‘Hot flushes’ for Josie!

In other Dermot-related news, the presenter left his This Morning co-host, Josie Gibson feeling flustered during an edition of the show earlier this month. The pair are fronting the show today (March 29) and Josie is probably hoping things are a lot less saucy this week.

Joined by Vanessa Feltz and Tim Campbell, Josie, and Dermot discussed how women are prioritising eight hours of sleep a night over achieving a climax.

Kicking off the discussion, Josie said: “Well women are prioritising getting eight hours for not having a…” Interrupting, Dermot then said: “So what do you like Josie?”

Josie burst into laughter, fanning herself with her papers, confessing she was getting “hot flushes” from Dermot’s question. “I need eight hours of sleep. But yeah I’m a bit deprived in every department,” Josie then confessed.

Ben and Cat host the show now (Credit: ITV)

This Morning snubbed in BAFTA nominations

In other This Morning-related news, the show has been dealt a big blow recently.

Last week, the BAFTA TV nominations were revealed – however, This Morning hasn’t been nominated. Lorraine and Loose Women have, on the other hand.

It’s been a difficult year for This Morning, what with the Phillip Schofield scandal rocking ITV and Holly Willoughby quitting the show.

However, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have been appointed as the new hosts of the show – bringing some much-needed stability to the programme.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary’s comeback from terrible career blows: Replaced by Olly Murs, failed acting career and This Morning backlash

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think.