This Morning ‘snubbed’ in BAFTA nominations after Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley debut

New This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley made their debut last week and divided viewers. But now, the show has faced another blow.

The ITV daytime show has been snubbed in this year’s BAFTA TV nominations.

On Wednesday, BAFTA announced its nominations for the 2024 Television Craft Awards – which takes place on May 12.

Cat and Ben made their This Morning debut last week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning not nominated for BAFTA

Instead, fellow daytime shows Lorraine and Loose Women have been nominated for a BAFTA. They will also compete against Make It At Market and Scam Interceptors.

This Morning previously won the BAFTA Special Award in 2018 when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were the show’s main hosts.

The daytime show has had a rough year following the departures of Holly and Phil. Phillip left ITV completely last May after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Meanwhile, Holly stepped back from the show in October 2023.

Lorraine has been nominated for a BAFTA (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

The show then had a rotation of presenters including Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle. But in February, the show announced that Ben and Cat would become the new main hosts.

Ben and Cat made their This Morning debut on Monday, March 11, and received a mixed reaction from viewers watching.

Some viewers took issue with the This Morning set and insisted that ITV had the opportunity to revamp the programme for the new era.

Ben and Cat have sparked a mixed reaction since joining as main hosts (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning

One person said on X: “Same old set, theme tune, graphics and segments. This was ITV’s chance to rejuvenate the program and move on from the past – and they missed it.”

Another wrote: “Big new era for #ThisMorning starts and… they’ve not changed anything on the set.”

This was ITV’s chance to rejuvenate the program and move on from the past – and they missed it.

Many This Morning fans have been loving the new hosts, branding them “refreshing”. One said: “I like Ben and Cat… Much more refreshing.”

Another person gushed: “How refreshing is #thismorning without the continuous giggling from [Schofield] and Willoughby. Ben and Cat are great.”

Read more: This Morning viewers distracted by Cat Deeley’s outfit

Are you enjoying Ben and Cat on This Morning? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE