This Morning host Josie Gibson left with ‘hot flushes’ over Dermot O’Leary’s orgasm question as show takes ‘weird turn’

Star of This Morning Josie Gibson was left feeling flustered after co-host Dermot O’Leary asked her an unexpected, awkward question.

Josie and Dermot hosted today’s episode (March 15) and were joined by Vanessa Feltz and Tim Campbell to discuss how women are prioritising eight hours of sleep a night over achieving a climax.

This Morning host Josie Gibson: ‘I’m a bit deprived in every department’

While beginning to talk about the topic, Josie said: “Well women are prioritising getting eight hours for not having a…”

Dermot quickly butted in and asked the former Big Brother winner: “So what do you like Josie?”

I’m a bit deprived in every department.

The 39-year-old presenter quickly started laughing and started fanning herself with her paper. Catching her off-guard, Josie said she was getting “hot flushes” from the question.

Keeping the conversation going in a light-hearted way, Josie said: “I need eight hours sleep. But yeah I’m a bit deprived in every department.”

Viewers react

The unexpected-but-hilarious moment didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, who immediately reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This took a weird turn,” one user wrote. “Haha Josie’s blushing,” another person shared. “Poor Josie doesn’t know what to think,” a third remarked.

Fans were also pleased to see Dermot and Josie back on their screens after a week of Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

“Josie and Dermot back, hurray,” one person wrote.

“What a wonderful This Morning show today with Josie and Dermot. Smiles and laughs and Vanessa was hilarious,” another said.

“Loving #ThisMorning today with Dermot and Josie,” a third stated.

