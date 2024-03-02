Inside Dermot O’Leary’s ‘full-on’ family life with son Kasper and famous wife Dee amid warning from pals

Dermot O’Leary recently opened up about the “full-on” nature of being a 50-year-old dad to an energetic young son.

In an interview with The Times at the end of last year, the This Morning presenter confessed: “I turned 50 this year and being a dad to a three-year-old can be full-on.”

Taking a break from parenthood, Dermot appears on The Wheel tonight (March 2) – but what’s his home life like? Read on and we’ll tell you all we know.

He went on to share some parenting advice he had received from a pal.

“A mate who had twins just before Kasper arrived told me: ‘Don’t worry about how old you are, just make sure you stay in shape,'” he said, before admitting: “And he’s right. I took Kasper to the RAF Museum the other week and it was like an Olympic sprint, dashing from one exhibit to the next.

“As soon as we came out he said: ‘Can we go round again?”

Who is Dermot married to?

Dermot shares three-year-old Kasper with his stunning wife, Dee Koppang O’Leary, who he married in 2012.

Dee is a renowned Norwegian TV and film director and producer, famous in the industry in her own right, who has worked as assistant director on The Crown and Bridgerton and director on BBC series The Split, amongst countless other projects.

The couple met while working at the same TV production company.

Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee’s family life

Dermot has been open about his and Dee’s difficult journey to having a baby, urging those who are struggling to conceive: “Don’t lose hope. Just keep going and you’ll find resolution one way or another, whether it’s through adoption or IVF or whatever.”

He announced the birth of his son – “Kasper with a K – my wife is very insistent on that” – on his radio show in June 2020, saying: “My lovely son came into the world 10 days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey’s Elbow. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulgence while we play the song that accompanied that.”

While neither Dermot or Dee usually share photos of Kasper on social media, they have keep their followers updated with his important milestones as he grows up, documenting birthdays, his christening, holidays to Dee’s homeland of the Fjords and a magical trip to Lapland UK over Christmas. In the latter, Kaspar can be seen with a mop of sandy blond hair.

The family of three share an enviable townhouse in London, reportedly worth £3.5 million. They also have two beloved cats, Socks and Toto, the inspiration behind Dermot’s children’s book series.

Dermot once adorably revealed that the cats kept watch over Kasper when he was first brought home in his Moses basket.

