Dermot O’Leary’s comeback from terrible career blows: Replaced by Olly Murs, failed acting career and This Morning backlash

Television and radio star Dermot O’Leary, who is appearing on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel this weekend (March 2), has had a career that has allowed him to be one of the UK’s most prolific presenters.

While many know him today as a presenter on This Morning or his own radio show on BBC Radio 2, Dermot kick started his career in entertainment in the late 1990s but became a household name in the 2000s, fronting shows like T4 and Big Brother’s Little Brother.

Millions tuned in to watch him host The X Factor, the National Television Awards, and the BRITs. However, despite many victories, Dermot’s career has still faced some lows.

Dermot’s presenting career started in the late ’90s (Credit: YouTube)

Dermot quit The X Factor

From 2007 until 2014, Dermot hosted ITV’s hit talent show The X Factor and saw the likes of Alexandra Burke, Little Mix and James Arthur be crowned winners.

However, in March 2015, he revealed that he had quit the show to focus on other work.

“After eight wonderful years on The X Factor it’s time for me to move on. I’d like to thank ITV, Simon [Cowell], The X Factor family and particularly the viewers, all of whom have been a big part of my life for so long. I’d like to wish the team all the best for the future, especially whoever takes over from me,” he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dermot was replaced by Caroline Flack and Olly Murs during series 12. That said, he was asked to return the following year after quitting.

Potentially realising what he walked away from, Dermot immediately joined the show again.

“I’m very flattered to be asked back to The X Factor, and am currently dusting off my dancing shoes. There is nothing more exciting than hosting live TV on a Saturday night. The show is naturally very close to my heart, after having hosted it for eight years. I’m really looking forward to it, and excited to be back,” he said.

Dermot stayed on the show for another five years until it ended in 2019.

‘He couldn’t follow even the simplest commands’

After making a name for himself as a presenter, Dermot apparently had plans to venture into acting.

In 2007, he signed a year-long contract to appear in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks. However, after disagreements, Dermot’s time on the show reportedly came to an immediate end.

He couldn’t follow even the simplest commands. It goes to show how vastly different presenting is to acting.

“He couldn’t follow even the simplest commands. It goes to show how vastly different presenting is to acting,” Jim Rowe, who was a writer at the time, revealed.

Since that stepback, Dermot hasn’t attempted to act again.

Replacing Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning, Dermot and Alison faced a backlash (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning backlash

After presenting on Friday’s since 2006, married couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were suddenly let go from This Morning in November 2020.

Dermot and co-star Alison Hammond stepped in and replaced the duo. That was met with an immediate backlash as the show’s viewers were upset about the change. And the ended up taking out their frustration over Eamonn and Ruth’s axe on the new hosts.

“Unless you start a brand-new show, you’ll always do someone else’s job and someone will always end up doing yours,” Dermot said about the response.

He revealed to Fabulous Magazine that “people are entitled to their opinions”. He also said that you “can’t please everyone”.

“You can only be authentic and if people like it, that’s great.”

Three years on, Dermot and Alison have now made the show their own, with their friendship and on-screen chemistry charming viewers.

He might have had a few bumps in the road along the way, but it seems Dermot’s career blows are now firmly in the past.

Read more: This Morning host Dermot O’Leary divides viewers with behaviour during cooking segment

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.