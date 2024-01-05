Derek Draper’s great friend Ian King forced to break news of his death on TV

A good friend of Derek Draper heartbreakingly broke the news of his death on TV today.

Sky News presenter Ian King paid an emotional tribute to Derek, 56, during the live show as he branded him a “great friend”.

Derek’s wife Kate Garraway had earlier announced the news of his death on her Instagram in a heartbreaking tribute. Derek’s death comes after his long health battle with Covid and its after-effects.

Derek Draper’s good friend breaks news of his death

Sky’s Ian King studied at University of Manchester with Derek. Breaking the news on the channel today, he held back tears as he said: “Derek was a sufferer with Covid right from the outset. Very, very severely affected by that.

“Awfully sad news – and very personal for me too because I was at university with Derek more than 30 years ago and I considered him a great friend. My condolences to the family.”

Good Morning Britain host Kate broke the news of her husband’s death earlier on Friday.

Derek has had a series of health woes since battling Covid-19 back in early 2020. Before Christmas last year, he suffered a heart attack.

Kate said that the heart attack, because of the damage inflicted by Covid, led to further complications.

She wrote in her statement: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

Kate Garraway tribute to Derek

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

ITV also released a statement, offering support to Kate. Kevin Lygo, Managing Director Media and Entertainment, said: “Everyone that has worked with Kate at ITV over the past few years are desperately saddened to hear this terrible news.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kate and Derek’s family and we will continue to offer our support in any way we can at this very difficult time.”

