Death in Paradise fans are in for a rollercoaster ride this Christmas, as guest star Marcus Brigstocke has revealed that his character, vacationer Stuart Fullwell, is going to meet an untimely end.

The BBC series is due to return over the festive period with a glitzy Christmas special.

Brigstocke went on BBC Morning Live to discuss his Death In Paradise appearance

Marcus Brigstocke reveals character’s fate in Death In Paradise

Marcus made the revelation during an episode of BBC Morning Live on Thursday (December 12).

He spoke to presenters Jacqui Joseph and Gordon Smart, saying he was thrilled to be cast on the series. But he won’t be on screen for long…

“I know that Death in Paradise has been looking for the new detective,” he told the duo. “So when the call came I instantly called Rachel, my wife.” He apparently felt sure they’d be moving to Guadeloupe for six months.

Alas, that’s not quite how the call went.

The BBC made it clear to him – “quickly”, he adds – that his character wouldn’t last long. He’s one of the murder victims, as it turns out. But that didn’t dampen his spirits.

Marcus plays Stuart Fullwell, whose time on the show will be short-lived

“I was still over the moon,” he said. “It’s a beautiful, brilliant, funny and engaging show. It’s so fun to do.”

He went on to joke that a scene in which he sings karaoke will make its way into the UK Christmas singles charts later this month.

“I doubt they would have killed me because of my singing,” he told the presenters. “Because I think it’s going to be a big hit and I see a big shift in my career,” he joked.

Marcus' character belts out a tune before he's brutally topped

Where and when to watch the Death In Paradise Christmas special

Death in Paradise will be back for its 2024 Christmas Special on Sunday, December 22. Catch it on BBC One.

The BBC’s blurb for the episode teases a few details.

Londoner Mervin Wilson (played by Don Gilet) is the new detective inspector. His out-of-town ways will “ruffle some feathers”, we’re told, as he “clashes with the island’s way of life”.

“But he quickly sinks his teeth into one of the team’s most puzzling murder cases yet,” the BBC adds. What happens?

“Three men, all unconnected apart from the fact that they’re dressed as Santa Claus, are shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time.”

Classic.

“As Mervin wrangles with this impossible murder, his colleagues struggle with their new boss’ unusual working methods. And Dwayne’s Christmas with his father doesn’t exactly go to plan…”

