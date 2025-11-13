Deal or No Deal returned to our screens for another installment today, with host Stephen Mulhern welcoming Sonya to the table to take on The Banker.

Yet again, it was another game where the £100k box was taken out early doors. However, a defiant Sonya declared: “Even when those big reds go, it will never affect my positivity, because I’m a positive person.”

But what happened with the rest of her game? Well, if you missed the ep today, we’ll recap…

It was Sonya’s turn on Deal or No Deal today (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal today

Round 2 saw Sonya lose the biggest red on the board, the £100k. “Remember, you are a good person,” host Stephen told her as The Banker rang to reveal his offer. “He’s absolutely loving this now,” said Stephen, as he revealed The Banker’s offer – £1,425.

Sonya answered with a swift no deal before moving on – and taking out the £5k, £75k and £100 boxes, meaning the £7.5k was now the highest number on the board.

Sonya declares she’s ‘already rich’

However, Sonya then declared that she didn’t really mind that her game had taken a disastrous turn, because she’s “already rich”.

She explained: “A year and a half ago, my 16-year-old brother was in a car accident. He was hit by a driver who was speeding and he had to be cut out of the car and he ended up in hospital. He fractured his pelvis. He’d broken his ribs, punctured his lung. He was on life support machine.

“And a couple of weeks ago he just started back at college. And he’s smiling and he’s happy and it’s taken him time. But I’m already rich. I have my family and my brother – my brother’s alive,” she said, before returning to her game and declaring: “But we will carry on.”

Host Stephen said he didn’t know about Sonya’s brother’s accident after she finished telling her story (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Deal or No Deal viewers today didn’t have much empathy on the hashtag.

“Not cash rich though,” said one, as they delivered their verdict on Sonya’s game.

“I love the way they desperately search for any crumbs of positivity when they’re gutted the cash they went in the show for is disappearing away,” said another. “Another day, another sob story,” said third.

“What has a car accident got to do with losing £75k? Claiming she’s not gutted, and lucky to be alive! She’s clearly gutted she’s going home with nothing,” said another. “Why is she talking like she’s not bothered about the money, you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t!” said another.

So how much did Sonya win on Deal or No Deal today?

On the show today, Sonya left with £1,380, dealing with just £1 and £4k left on the board. In the end, she didn’t beat The Banker, as she had the £4k box on the table in front of her.

However, Sonya said she’d had a “lovely day”, with host Stephen reminding her that she’s “rich in life” and a “brilliant, brilliant person”.

