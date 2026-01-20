Deal or No Deal’s Banker ‘spanked’ as player Asiya takes home massive prize

Deal or No Deal viewers were cheering on Tuesday night (January 20) as contestant Asiya completely outplayed The Banker, walking away with a massive five-figure sum after a near-perfect game.

In what many fans called one of the strongest performances of the series so far, Asiya stared down a huge offer, trusted her instincts – and left The Banker badly bruised.

Asiya took total control of the game (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal player Asiya runs rings around The Banker

Asiya’s game looked set to become one of the biggest wins of the Stephen Mulhern era when she turned down The Banker’s whopping £35,670 offer to open one more box.

At that point, only 50p, £75,000 and £100,000 remained on the board — and nerves were sky high.

The tension peaked when the £100k was revealed, but Asiya stayed calm, keeping the £75k in play. When The Banker rang again with a reduced offer of £22,575, Asiya made her move — dealing confidently, convinced she still held the big money.

Stephen Mulhern warned her, “I hope you’re wrong,” before opening her box to reveal… 50p.

That meant Asiya didn’t just beat The Banker — she absolutely wiped the floor with him, taking home £22,574.50 more than what was actually in her box.

Stephen Mulhern was delighted for her (Credit: ITV)

‘The Banker was well and truly spanked’

Viewers at home were quick to celebrate Asiya’s smart play.

“What a game this has been,” one fan posted. “Asiya yessssss!” said another. “Cracking episode – she played that perfectly,” added a third.

One viewer summed it up best, writing: “She had to deal. £22k is not to be sniffed at – and she had 50p in her box! The Banker was well and truly spanked.”

The £100k still untouched

While Asiya didn’t land the elusive £100,000, her dominant performance is already being hailed as one of the strongest of the series.

The biggest win under Stephen Mulhern still belongs to Nay Nay, who took home £75,000 back in February 2025. Nearly a year on, that record remains unbeaten.

But Stephen has teased that a monster win could still be coming…

Posting earlier this week, he said: “It’s a new week and the tension in the studio is rising! There’s a real feeling this week could be a big one! Trust me, this is unmissable!”

Read more: Deal or No Deal player gets ‘greedy’ and leaves with just £10

Deal or No Deal airs weekdays at 4pm on ITV1.

So did you watch Asiya’s game? Tell us your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.