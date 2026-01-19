Will anyone ever win the £100k? Deal or No Deal viewers lose patience after another flop

Deal or No Deal viewers are once again asking whether anyone will ever win the £100k after the game today ended in yet another anticlimax.

Player Uche stepped up to face The Banker on Monday (January 19), but hopes of a six-figure payday were crushed almost immediately when the £100k box was wiped out in the very first round.

“Game over,” one viewer sighed. Another complained: “I only watch now to see if anyone will win the £100k – looks like never!”

Host Stephen Mulhern was quick to insist that all wasn’t lost, reassuring Uche – and the audience – that the £75k was still in play. But with the big reds disappearing at an alarming rate, many viewers felt they’d seen this story before…

Uche revealed she hoped to use any winnings for a hair transplant after being diagnosed with alopecia (Credit: ITV)

Another near-miss on Deal or No Deal today

Uche, who explained she wanted £7,000 to pay for a hair transplant after being diagnosed with alopecia, soon saw her board unravel.

After losing the £50k early on, she later opened the £75k too – prompting audible groans in the studio and a collective eye-roll from viewers at home.

With just £1, £5, £10, £5k and £25k remaining, The Banker finally called with an offer of £2,240. Uche said “no deal”, a decision that immediately split opinion.

Moments later, the £25k was revealed, followed by a second offer of just £990. Still, Uche refused to deal, determined to play on.

When the Banker returned with £2,020, Stephen Mulhern described her decision to reject it as “brave”. But viewers were far less kind.

In the final reveal, Uche discovered she’d been holding just £10.

“Well that’s a bad start to the week,” one viewer posted. “Another day, another disaster.”

Stephen Mulhern praised Uche for playing on to the end (Credit: ITV)

Viewers lose patience

Many questioned why Uche didn’t take the guaranteed cash when she had the chance.

“She’s not brave, she’s greedy,” one viewer snapped. Another added: “This is the perfect example of when ‘brave’ is actually just stupid.”

Others focused on Uche’s revelation that she works as a GP, questioning why she’d risk leaving with nothing.

“She’s a doctor – surely she doesn’t need to gamble like that,” one wrote. Another added more bluntly: “Wins £10. Now she knows how minimum wage workers feel.”

Will anyone ever win the £100k?

With the £100,000 box once again gone in minutes, fans are starting to wonder if the show’s top prize is cursed.

However, Stephen Mulhern has hinted that a big win could finally be on the horizon. Teasing the week ahead on social media, he wrote: “It’s a new week and the tension in the studio is rising! There’s a real feeling this week could be a big one! Trust me, this is unmissable!”

Viewers, understandably, remain sceptical – but hopeful. Just.

The highest amount any player on Stephen Mulhern’s Deal or No Deal has won so far is £75k. It was won by player Nay Nay back in February 2025.

Deal or No Deal airs weekdays at 4pm on ITV1.

