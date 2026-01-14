Deal or No Deal player Brogan reveals heartbreaking cancer death that led to her signing up for show

Deal or No Deal contestant Brogan took centre stage tonight as she tried to win the £100k, and she revealed her own emotional reason for signing up.

Yesterday, there was a huge shock as contestant Sonia just missed out on the £100k jackpot, which was in her box all along.

Today (January 14), Brogan took to the boxes and had a very different type of game. But she had an emotional reason for signing up.

Brogan lost the big money immediately (Credit: ITV)

Why did Brogan sign up for Deal or No Deal?

When Brogan was selected to play, after a brief fangirl moment over Stephen Mulhern, she opened up on why she wanted to do the show.

Brogan told Stephen: “I was a full-time cancer nurse for five years, until earlier this year when I started a business that took off overnight. So, now, that’s my full-time job. And I’m a nurse on the side.”

When asked about what her side business actually was, Brogan explained it’s academic planners to help future nurses and paramedics to get through their course.

Stephen then wanted to know what made Brogan apply for the show, and that’s when she heartbreakingly revealed her nan’s death.

Brogan explained: “I used to watch the show with my nana, before she died. I have her handwriting tattooed on my arm. She wrote me a letter before she died, and I got the ‘I love you’ tattooed. That’s my lucky tattoo.”

Later, Stephen asked her what made her become a nurse, where she revealed it was also because of losing her nan.

Brogan explained: “My nan died of breast cancer in 2017. Straight away I decided to go and be a nurse. It’s a really rewarding job but it is a lot really young. But I loved it.”

Brogan got a ‘lucky tattoo’ (Credit: ITV)

She lost the big money quite quickly

Unfortunately for Brogan, the game went in a bit of a different direction than it did yesterday. After the first round, she had already lost the £75k and the £5k. So, when The Banker called, he wanted to know what fortune teller Felix thought was in Brogan’s box. But he didn’t really help, as he suggested she only had £10k.

After refusing to deal, Brogan shockingly had an all-red round. And heartbreakingly, the £100k was in that – along with £3k and £1k. Thankfully, in the next round, Brogan lost all blues, which meant The Banker’s offer started to finally increase. But Brogan wasn’t ready to give up.

In round four, Brogan began losing a few blues. But then lost the £10k, which was predicted to be in her own box. So, when The Banker offered her £2,900 she was tempted. But still declined.

That ended up giving her more issues as the next box she opened was the £50k. Heartbreakingly, she opened the £7,500 next and was offered £2,000.

In the final round, Brogan lost the only other red on the board, and Stephen even joked that she should hope for the penny to have a “good story” to tell people.

But when she decided to go for the box she had a feeling about, she ended up getting rid of the 1p. She declined the next offer, hoping she would end up with £500. Sadly, that wasn’t to be, with the 50p being in Brogan’s box all along.

Did you watch Deal or No Deal tonight? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.