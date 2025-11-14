Deal Or No Deal contestant Ush ‘emotional’ as she opens up on heartbreaking ‘journey’ to be a mum

It was another tense episode of Deal or No Deal today, but unfortunately luck wasn’t on contestant Ush’s side.

In another shock episode, contestant Ush was excited to be taking part in the game show. But very quickly she said goodbye to the £100K.

That didn’t stop her though, as she was determined to win big. As she revealed her heartbreaking journey to become a mum to host Stephen Mulhern, Ush explained that’s where she discovered her strength…

Unfortunately it was bad luck for Ush (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal contestant Ush’s heartbreaking IVF story

After she was selected to play Deal or No Deal today, Ush brought a few little gifts to the seat with her. And she described them as her “lucky items”.

When Stephen asked her what they were, Ush explained: “I have got my lucky little star with me. I have been on a journey to have my children and basically this star signifies that there is hope out there.”

Ush also brought along a letter that her daughter had penned for her when she first put her name in for the show.

Stephen read the letter out, which revealed her daughter had picked out “some numbers” for her to use, and that she “can’t wait” for her to open her own box.

Ush revealed that she was planning on keeping her daughter’s number’s until the end. However, she changed her tactics during the game and started going for those specific numbers.

When Stephen asked her about her kids, Ush got a bit emotional, which led Stephen to ask why.

Ush then opened up about her “journey” to have kids with her husband.

She told him: “At 23, I lost all of my fallopian tubes to endometriosis. I was told I would never have children. But if someone tells me I can’t do something then I’m going to go do it.

“I went on a journey with IVF. Luckily, I got pregnant with my daughter first time. Then, I got pregnant with my son. I have two amazing children and both are IVF. I’m just very lucky which is why I have my star with me. Without hope, there is nothing.”

Ush’s daughter wrote a letter (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Deal or No Deal today?

Immediately with her very first box, Ush lost the £5K on Deal or No Deal today. But thankfully it was only a “low red”.

Things seemed to be going in her favour as she then got rid of a few blues before a big hit came in the £75K box.

Despite a good offer from The Banker, Ush was adamant that she could do better. But immediately after her second Banker offer, she said goodbye to the £100K.

Again, things seemed to be going her way, getting rid of the 1p and 10p. But then, she opened the £50K.

It was here, Ush decided to switch tactics and start using the good luck numbers her daughter had given her, which she was keeping until the end. However, this didn’t work out well as she lost the £25K.

With just £7,500 left, Ush declined the banker’s offer of £1,220. And this turned out to be the wrong move, as immediately after, she opened the £7.5K box.

In the end, Ush walked away with her £100 box. But host Stephen was quite sad for her. He reminded her: “Remember, you got the one thing you never thought you could, a family,” before giving her a hug.

So, it seems we are still waiting for a contestant to walk away with the big £100K. But whenever it eventually happens, it will sure be an amazing watch!

