Davina McCall leads this year’s Comic Relief as we confirm all the other celebrities due to appear

Comic Relief returns tonight with a huge night of laughs, big names and fundraising for Red Nose Day 2026.

But when exactly does it start and what can viewers expect?

The BBC has lined up a packed evening, with plenty of sketches, surprise appearances and live performances to keep the nation entertained while raising money for a good cause.

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Comic Relief’s Funny For Money has a jam-packed schedule tonight (Credit: BBC)

From big comedy sketches to familiar TV faces, here is everything you need to know about Comic Relief tonight.

Comic Relief tonight: Who’s on the schedule?

Tonight’s Comic Relief promises a bumper line up as celebrities pull out all the stops to raise cash.

Comic Relief Funny For Money will see Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary team up for a sketch called The Bank Job.

The pair attempt a daring heist, but there is a twist as Idris Elba returns as DCI John Luther and is hot on their trail.

Elsewhere, Traitors fans are in for a treat with The Traitors: The Movie – The Sequel, which Comic Relief has dubbed the blockbuster of the year.

Ruby Wax is behind the camera, with a cast including Iain Stirling, Vicky Pattison and Alison Steadman.

Familiar faces from this year’s Traitors series will also pop up.

There is more fun in store with Amandaland. Lucy Punch returns as Amanda, appearing on Sara Cox’s Radio 2 show.

Things quickly spiral when a host of famous Amandas join in, including Amanda Holden, Amanda Lamb, Amanda Barrie, Amanda Byram and Amanda Collier.

Katherine Ryan and Jon Richardson also star in a sketch titled Withering Heights.

Viewers will also hear from Greg James, following his emotional finish after completing his epic tandem bike challenge for Comic Relief.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will star in The Bank Job (Credit: BBC)

Who is hosting Comic Relief 2026?

Davina McCall leads the hosting line up for Comic Relief Funny For Money.

She is joined by Katherine Ryan, Nick Mohammed, Joel Dommett and Catherine Tate, who will appear as Nan.

Several fan favourite shows are also getting a Comic Relief makeover.

These include Comic Relief Does The Weakest Link and a special CBBC episode called Red Peter.

There is also an archive show, Comic Relief’s Hits and Hidden Gems, airing later in the weekend.

Amandaland’s Amanda is back with all the Amandas (Credit: BBC)

Which musicians will perform?

Music also plays a big part in the night.

Calum Scott and Blessing Offor will both perform live during the main show.

Influencers Ayame, Sarel, Victor Kunda and Specs Gonzalez have also teamed up to form a group called Busk.

They will appear on the Comic Relief YouTube channel for a pre show interview at 6.30pm before the main event begins.

Ruby Wax is ‘directing’ The Traitors: The Movie – The Sequel (Credit: BBC)

What time does Comic Relief start?

If you want to get involved early, the Comic Relief pre show begins at 6.30pm on the official YouTube channel.

The main event, Comic Relief Funny For Money, starts at 7pm on BBC One on Friday March 20, 2026. It runs through until 10pm.

After that, Comic Relief Does The Weakest Link airs on BBC Two at 10pm. Alternatively, a post show will be available on YouTube at the same time.

Younger viewers can watch Red Peter on CBBC via iPlayer from today.

The weekend continues with Comic Relief’s Hits and Hidden Gems on BBC Two at 8.45pm on Saturday, followed by highlights on BBC One at 4.35pm on Sunday.

We will be tuning in!

Read more: Greg James in tears as he discovers exact total raised for Comic Relief after completing 1,000km bike ride

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