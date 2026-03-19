Inside David Mitchell’s family life with his children after wife Victoria Coren gave birth at 51

David Mitchell, 51, who is starring in Series 2 of Last One Laughing UK, opened up about his children with wife Victoria Coren, 53, during the show.

In the second episode, titled Imagine the Paperwork, fellow comedian Bob Mortimer, winner of the first series, asked David about the ages of his children.

At the time of filming, he revealed: “One is 10, and the other is 20 months.”

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The married couple, who tied the knot in 2012, have generally kept their family life private, though they occasionally share glimpses with fans.

David and Victoria share two daughters (Credit: Splashnews.com)

David Mitchell children with wife Victoria

In May 2015, David and presenter and poker pro Victoria welcomed their first child, Barbara. Victoria recently told Radio Times that their 10-year-old shares her love of TV.

“My 10-year-old loves The Masked Singer and old episodes of Poirot, just like her mother,” Victoria said.

Their youngest, June, born in October 2023 and now two, is already a little fan as well.

“She loves Bluey – an excellent TV show – but she doesn’t know it’s a TV show. She just thinks it’s a source of really great plastic dog Weebles,” Victoria added.

Victoria was 51 when she gave birth to June, and David was 49. The couple kept the pregnancy private until after the birth.

The news came after Victoria shared a Halloween photo in a red cloak.

Writing on X, Victoria explained: “Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks.”

Baby U-turn

Despite now having two children, Victoria admitted in 2012 that she hadn’t always wanted a family.

In an interview with The Standard, then 40, Victoria said she never felt the need to become a mother in her twenties when friends around her were starting families.

“I never had that point that a lot of my friends went through in their early to mid-twenties when they decided that they absolutely wanted children. But I am slightly obsessed with children,” she said. However, she added: “I absolutely still might.”

Victoria explained how she would consider adopting. Although it wasn’t convenient at the time, explaining her job involved “running around the world playing poker and staying out until five in the morning”.

David, too, didn’t always imagine family life.

“I hadn’t seen myself as someone who would necessarily get married or have a family,” he told the Belfast Telegraph in 2019.

“It was very much meeting Victoria which made me think, ‘Oh, now if I don’t spend my life with her, it would be awful’, and then having a child came from that. It wasn’t like a life plan.”

David and Victoria welcomed their first child in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The real downside of parenthood’

After Barbara was born, David reflected on the responsibilities of raising children.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing like having a tiny child whose safety you are responsible for to make you worry,” he said on the Jonathan Ross Show in 2018.

David added: “You really don’t want the world to spin into the sun and explode. You thought you didn’t want it before, but you really don’t want it [after having a child]. That is the real downside of parenthood, and I suppose any form of love, is it makes you fear more… I would say love is not a stress reduction exercise, is it?”

‘Frightening’ thoughts

David, a first-time dad at 41, also shared how parenthood changed his perspective in middle age.

“I’m probably more fearful in middle age. I now have a wife and a child, so in terms of society breaking down and the world collapsing, it’s more frightening than when there’s just you,” he said to Belfast Telegraph.

He added that his priorities shifted dramatically after becoming a father.

“When it was just me on my own, things being probably fine was just good enough. But probably fine isn’t good enough when I’m thinking about my child. Suddenly you need things to be definitely fine – and things are never definitely fine, and that’s frightening,” he explained.

“Your focus completely changes. You stay in a lot more and sleep a lot less. But I still do the same job and I love my job in the same way and Victoria similarly, but there’s always something in your mind which is a different priority, a home you have to keep safe and supplied, and make sure that our daughter is happy and seeing us a lot.”

Read more: David Mitchell and Sam Campbell in epic shout-off as Prime Video reveals first-look into Season 2 of Last One Laughing UK

The first three episodes of Last One Laughing UK Series 2 are streaming on Prime Video now

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