David Campbell and Sam Mitchell in epic shout-off as Prime Video reveals first-look into Season 2 of Last One Laughing UK

Last One Laughing UK is back for Season 2 on Prime Video later this month, promising more comedy chaos and plenty of laughs for viewers at home.

The first series scooped Best Entertainment Programme at the 2026 Broadcast Awards and also took home Best Entertainment Series at last year’s Edinburgh TV Festival. With the new season finally arriving, here’s everything we know so far.

Bob Mortimer won Season 1 (Credit: Prime Video)

When does Last One Laughing UK Season 2 start, and how many episodes will there be?

The first three episodes of Season 2 drop on Thursday, March 19, followed by episodes four and five on March 26.

The sixth and final episode airs on April 2. The series will be exclusive to Prime Video, available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

How does the series work?

Hosted by Jimmy Carr, comedians go head-to-head trying to make each other laugh while desperately keeping a straight face themselves.

It’s not just their fellow contestants they have to watch out for — surprise comedy cameos, unexpected twists and plenty of tricks keep the pressure on and the viewers entertained.

The rule is simple: laugh and you’re out. The last comic standing is crowned the winner.

This year’s line-up includes Alan Carr and David Mitchell (Credit: Prime Video)

Last One Laughing UK Season 2 line-up

The new line-up is a comedy heavyweight roster: David Mitchell, Diane Morgan, Romesh Ranganathan, Amy Gledhill, Maisie Adam, Mel Giedroyc, Alan Carr, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Sam Campbell.

Bob Mortimer, winner of Series 1, also returns to defend his crown.

Who won Last One Laughing UK Season 1?

The finale of Series 1 saw five comedians remaining: Bob Mortimer, Harriet Kemsley, Richard Ayoade, Lou Sanders and Rob Beckett.

It boiled down to a head-to-head between Bob and Richard. Both pulled out all the stops, trying to crack each other up while keeping their own composure.

In the final challenge, Bob and Richard mounted horses as Bob read a string of jokes. Despite Richard’s impressive straight face throughout the series, Bob’s last joke finally broke him, handing the victory to Bob Mortimer.

David Mitchell had a shout-off with Sam Campbell in the trailer (Credit: Prime Video)

First look: epic shout-off between David Mitchell and Sam Campbell

Early clips of Season 2 hint at the chaos to come. Highlights include Alan Carr questioning whether he was “constipated or concentrating,” while Bob Mortimer performs a “randy dolphin” impression for Mel Giedroyc.

Other standout moments include David Mitchell joking that Maisie Adam “used” him and a memorable shout-off between him and Sam Campbell. Romesh Ranganathan also faces the cheeky question: “Nice and easy, would you consider yourself a pervert?”

The first three episodes of Last One Laughing UK Season 2 launch exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, March 19.