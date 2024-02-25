Dancing On Ice viewers gutted over Johnny Weir’s last week: ‘We need to start a protest’

Dancing On Ice returned tonight for another thrilling show – but there was some sad news about Johnny Weir for viewers.

Johnny has been filling in for Ashley Banjo, who has been on the Diversity tour. However, Ashley suffered an injury recently meaning he’s been unable to dance.

Johnny has still be on the ice panel. However, it seems his time on the show is coming to an end.

Johnny Weir on Dancing On Ice

Host Holly Willoughby said tonight: “Johnny, I can’t believe it, it’s your last week. We’ve absolutely loved having you here.”

She asked: “Have you enjoyed your time?”

Johnny replied: “So much. I feel so warmly welcomed and like a part of the Dancing On Ice family. I’m so thankful to Ashley for letting me keep his seat warm.

“But I really feel so proud to be an honorary member of this family,” as he waved a UK flag around.

Viewers were gutted over the news and begged Johnny to stay on the panel.

One person said on X: “Waaaa I don’t want Johnny to leave. Please can he stay for at least the remainder of the series.”

Another wrote: “No!!! We need to start a protest to keep Johnny!”

Someone else added: “No keep Johnny forever!”

Meanwhle, a fourth wrote: “I like Ashley Banjo, but Johnny needs to be permanent.”

Another insisted: “Please have Johnny back next year.. he’s the perfect bridge with performance + ice knowledge and has been super refreshing.”

Someone else agreed, writing: “I really hope Johnny comes back next week, means they have quietly ushered Ashley Banjo out the door.”

