Dancing On Ice fans demand ‘justice’ for Lou Sanders as they insist she was ‘robbed’ on debut

Dancing On Ice fans have demanded “justice” for Lou Sanders after she ended up in the dreaded skate-off on Sunday night (January 21).

After making her debut on the ice, the comedian and writer found herself bottom of the leaderboard. Lou, who scored 19.5 in her first performance, then competed against former boxer Ricky Hatton for her place in the competition.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo all chose to save Lou, sending Ricky home.

Dancing On Ice fans say Lou Sanders was ‘robbed’

However, viewers have insisted she was “robbed”, with many saying she shouldn’t have been in the skate-off to begin with and she should have got higher scores.

Ashley, Jayne and Chris scored Lou a five. Meanwhile, Oti scored her a 4.5.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one wrote: “Lou was in the skate-off completely unfairly which makes my BLOOD BOIL but on the plus side it seems the entire #DancingOnIce hashtag is filled with people saying she was robbed and that she’s brilliant. JUSTICE FOR LOOOOOU.” [Sic]

Someone else said: “Sorry but Lou was absolutely robbed by those scores #DancingOnIce,” while a third raged: “Justice for Lou Sanders. Criminally under-marked.”

Another added: “Lou has performance ability, solo skating – things they ask of the others, yet she’s given less points? #dancingonice.”

A fifth person said: “Lou skated SO much on her own, a big difference between her and every other female skater so far. She was very good, a bit careful like most of the others but I’m VERY impressed by her. She deserved to be top of the leaderboard for me. MASSIVELY undermarked.”

Lou danced to Hung Up by Madonna with her professional skating partner Brendyn Hatfield for their first performance. Following their routine, Oti said: “One thing I really wanted you to work on is your core. Sometimes you were wobbling so if you work on activating that and strengthening your body, it will be brilliant.”

Chris added: “But you’ve done the most solo skating out of everyone. All good things, but like Oti said it is like the core.”

Ricky Hatton was eliminated from the competition (Credit: ITV)

Ricky Hatton first contestant to be eliminated

Meanwhile, Ricky revealed he was “gutted” to be the first contestant eliminated from the ITV show.

He said: “I’m gutted to be going home. I’ve tried to be a winner all my life and it’s been a while since I saw the second round.”

The boxer landed himself in the skate-off last weekend (January 14). He was forced to wait a week to find out if he’d be eliminated as the remaining six celebrities made their debut last night.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday from 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

