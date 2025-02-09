Chris Taylor – Love Islander and Dancing On Ice star – had a car crash involving multiple vehicles after taking part in the dancing show’s first live episode, he has revealed.

The pile-up was one of several setbacks he’s already experienced during the show’s 2025 season. Others include his professional partner Vanessa Bauer pulling out after suffering an injury.

He also had a fall himself, with his new partner Robin Johnstone. He’s certainly been in the wars, but thankfully he didn’t suffer any major injuries in the accident…

Since appearing on Love Island, Chris has tried his hat at dating and now dancing, on reality TV (Credit: Celebs Go Dating/YouTube)

Dancing On Ice star Chris Taylor in car crash involving multiple vehicles

Chris Taylor was involved in a car crash the day after his first live skate on Dancing On Ice.

“I had a car accident,” he told The Mirror matter-of-factly.

Not actually sure if I should say that or not! Is it allowed?!

“There was already a few cars on the side of the road who had pranged each other and they were in a bit of a kerfuffle, and I thought, I’m just gonna get out of your way. But I forgot to look and a guy came in on the right hand side.

“The guy got out and said: ‘You’re Chris.’ And it ended up being a really nice conversation and he said: ‘You skated really well yesterday.’ Anyway we just sorted it out between us and I backhanded him some cash to save going through the insurance. Not actually sure if I should say that or not! Is it allowed?!”

First Vanessa suffered an injury, then Chris was in a car crash, then he had a fall of his own… (Credit: Dancing On Ice/YouTube)

State of play on Dancing On Ice series 17

As mentioned above, pro dancer Vanessa Bauer had to bow out of this year’s Dancing On Ice following an injury. She made the call just hours before the live show.

Fans have already aired their thoughts on who might win this year. Michaela Strachan has been dubbed the “dark horse” of the bunch.

We reported late last week that Sir Steve Redgrave had become the third celebrity to leave the competition. He said afterwards that he wouldn’t miss falling over so much, and gushed over his skating partner Vicky Ogden.

And in related news, EastEnders star Charlie Brooks appears to have fallen victim to the infamous Dancing On Ice “curse”. She is officially no longer dating James Fuller. Her pro skating partner Eric Radford is also taking a week out after he suffered an injury.

Read more: Holly Willoughby halts Dancing On Ice to pay tribute to skaters who died in Washington DC crash as Christopher Dean ‘choked’

Did we miss anything? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.