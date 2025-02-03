Host of Dancing On Ice Holly Willoughby paused last night’s show (February 2) to pay tribute to the skaters who died in the Washington DC plane crash.

The episode kicked off with Sir Steve Redgrave and pro skater Vicky Ogden performing a routine to Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life. However, after receiving their scores from the panel – Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Christopher Dean, and Jayne Torvill – Holly, who presents alongside Stephen Mulhern, halted the show.

Holly Willoughby paused last night’s show to pay tribute to those who died in the Washington DC plane crash (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby pauses Dancing On Ice

Paying tribute to the members of the skating community who died last week, Holly told viewers: “Before we move on, we were all absolutely horrified by the tragic plane crash in Washington DC last week. Among the passengers were several members of the skating community.”

Panelist Christopher also shared his “sincere condolences” on behalf of the Dancing On Ice team to the family and friends who have been affected by the crash and those who lost their lives.

I can tell how choked you are by this.

While stating the news was “unbelievably sad”, Holly said to Christopher: “I can tell how choked you are by this.” She added: “We and all the Dancing On Ice family want to send our sincere condolences.”

The crash happened on January 29 between an American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army Blackhawk helicopter. Passengers on the plane included figure skaters, their coaches and family members. Those on board were returning from a development camp following the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

Christopher was ‘choked up’ while sharing his condolences (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Following the short tribute, viewers at home reacted.

“Nice tribute to the Washington air crash victims who were some from an ice hockey team.. nice words Chris,” one user wrote on X.

“I’m glad they had a little tribute to the plane crash victims. It may have only been small but the smallest thing can mean the most,” another person shared.

“Lovely tribute,” a third remarked.

“That’s so sad, my heart breaks for the skating community and the families,” a fourth viewer wrote.

