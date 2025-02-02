Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, February 2) saw the third celebrity eliminated from the competition.

There was no skate-off again tonight, meaning that the judge’s scores and the audience’s votes were combined to find out who was to leave the show next.

Sir Steve is out! (Credit: ITV)

Sir Steve Redgrave eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw the celebs take to the ice for the third time this series.

This weekend, the celebs were in charge of what song they wanted to skate to – as long as it was “personal” to them.

Sir Steve Redgrave was up first and managed to pick up his highest score of the series with a 21.5.

Mollie Pearce picked up 30.0 thanks to her routine to The Greatest Showman tune ‘This Is Me’, whilst Anton Ferdinand bagged the highest score of the series with 34.0.

However, the competition came to an end tonight for Sir Steve tonight, who was voted off the show thanks to the judges’ score and fan vote.

Speaking after his elimination, Steve said that he wasn’t going to miss the “falling over”.

However, he gushed over his “amazing” time on the show and his skating partner, Vicky Ogden.

Viewers thought it to be the right decision (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled as Sir Steve is eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight

Fans were happy to see Sir Steve leave the competition, with many believing it to be the right decision tonight.

“Thank goodness Steve has gone,” one fan tweeted.

“Ok good, Steve gave it a great go but it was absolutely the right decision for him to go tonight. Thank you public,” another wrote.

Absolutely the right decision for him to go tonight

“AMEN!!! STEVES OUT,” a third said.

“I guess the public got it right this week. It’s about damn time!” another wrote.

However, some fans were sad to see him go. “Shame Steve [is] out,” one fan wrote.

“Good on Steve he’s improved so much and does solo skating,” another said.

Vanessa Bauer forced to quit the competition

Earlier today, German pro skater Vanessa Bauer announced she had been forced to quit the competition due to injury.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old said: “I unfortunately had a little accident backstage last week on Dancing on Ice just before the live show on Sunday.

“I didn’t realise how bad it was then, but we did an MRI and it turned out that I have a completely torn ligament, grade three sprain injury and a major grade two sprain injury,” she then said.

Vanessa continued, saying: “I shouldn’t be skating on an injury like that and so I’m taking all of the advice from the medical professionals here, I am in very good hands.”

Vanessa was paired with Chris Taylor on the show. He will now skate with Robyn Johnstone instead.

