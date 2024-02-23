Fears for Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies amid claims she’s ‘losing weight’ and ‘self-sabotaging’

Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies has been handed a blow ahead of Sunday night’s performance (February 25).

Amber, who was left in tears after last weekend’s skate, landed in the skate-off against Ricky Norwood, who was eventually sent home.

However, one expert has now claimed that Amber’s place in the competition could be in doubt as the former Love Island star “self-sabotages” with her choice of costume, music and set design.

Amber Davies was left in tears after skating to Mama on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Concerns for Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies

Speaking to Heart Bingo, dance teacher Dr Jill Jacobs said she’s unsure if Amber will take the Dancing On Ice crown, as she was originally tipped.

Reflecting on her performance to Mama during last Sunday’s (February 18) ‘Personal Week’, Dr Jacobs said: “Amber’s performance last week was indeed lacklustre. I think that, after viewing the high-energy routines of her competitors, Amber may have started to self-sabotage throughout her performance.”

She then added: “Her choice of costume, scaled-down set design and the low-key musical composition collectively diminished the overall strength of her presentation, and the realisation of these challenges will have dawned on her even before the performance.”

Amber was in the bottom two last Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Dr Jill then shared her concerns for Amber’s “overall stamina”.

“I think she’s losing weight and that may have affected her energy reserves and overall stamina, contributing to a less dynamic performance. Additionally, the choice of her costume and music seemed to have an impact on her confidence throughout the routine.”

ED! has contacted Amber’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards to leave this weekend

Elsewhere in the chat, Dr Jill picked the star that she thinks will leave this week. And it’s bad news for Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.

“I think Eddie [will go]. The competition is getting tough with Miles Nazaire and Greg Rutherford really beginning to bring their A-game. It’s hard to see where Eddie fits in. Honestly, I don’t see him as a potential winner, so this might just be his time to exit.”

However, she added: “I think Eddie is doing a good job with his transference of skill, but I don’t think he can harness the upper body strength required. That’s going to affect the partnering that will get him those big scores further down the line and make his performances exciting.

“I think he’s going to realise that soon. And when he does, his confidence level will not be where it needs to be for him to win the competition.”

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday (February 25) at 6.30pm on ITV1.

Read more: Amber Davies under fire for swearing on Dancing On Ice: ‘Pre-watershed on a Sunday, too!’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.