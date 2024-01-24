Dancing On Ice hit by format shake-up as this weekend’s skate-off scrapped

It’s all change for Dancing On Ice 2024 after just two weeks on air, with the hit ITV show set to ditch the skate-off this weekend.

An ITV representative confirmed the format shake-up on Tuesday, January 23.

The rep told MailOnline: “This weekend we don’t have a skate-off at the end of the show. Whoever is at the bottom after the judges scores and viewers votes will leave the competition.”

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby present Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITVX)

Dancing On Ice ditches skate-off

Last Sunday, boxer Ricky Hatton took part in the skate-off alongside comedian Lou Saunders. Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse, and Ashley Banjo decided to save Lou.

Ricky was “gutted” to be first eliminated from Dancing On Ice 2024 with his skate partner Robin Johnstone.

But this weekend, stars won’t get a last chance to be saved because there will be no skate-off.

Instead, the public’s vote will be combined with the judge’s scores. The lowest-ranking couple will be eliminated from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly’s new look

The format isn’t the only thing changing on DOI. Host Holly Willoughby has swapped up her look, too.

The presenter had been off our screens for months before her comeback. She kept a low profile ever since her shock exit from This Morning in October 2023.

She hadn’t posted on social media bar one update from her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, which talked about “blossoming in dark times.”

Now she’s back with a bang. In fact, when Holly debuted her sleek bob on the ice last weekend, many fans were in raptures about the new look.

“The hair is immaculate,” one fan gushed. “Oh my word, especially loving the hair,” another said.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby ‘on the same page with Dancing On Ice as there’s no battle of egos’.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 28 at 6.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of the new Dancing On Ice format? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.