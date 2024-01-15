Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern ’starting to bruise’ after being punched by Ricky Hatton

Dancing On Ice 2024 got off to a dramatic start as Stephen Mulhern was “knocked out” by former boxer Ricky Hatton.

The hilarious moment had viewers in stitches, with some claiming that 2024 has “peaked” already!

Stephen seemingly angered Ricky last night (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern punched on Dancing On Ice 2024 skit

Last night’s (Sunday, January 14) edition of Dancing On Ice saw the first six contestants take to the ice.

Amongst the celebs making their debut on the show was former boxer Ricky Hatton.

Towards the end of the show, Ricky helped Stephen and Holly Willoughby announce that the voting lines had closed.

Stephen had Ricky hold an old-style microphone up for him. However, Ricky didn’t seem too keen and kept lowering the mic. As he lowered it, Stephen, grumbling, would lift the boxer’s arm up again.

“Just hit him, please, Ricky,” Holly said, and the boxer was happy to oblige, throwing a punch at Stephen, knocking him down.

Viewers found the moment hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 viewers in stitches over Ricky punching Stephen

Viewers found the skit hilarious and took to Twitter to laugh about it.

“2024 has peaked already,” one viewer tweeted, sharing the clip. “Best bit of the show!” another viewer tweeted.

“Had to keep rewinding it [laughing emoji],” a third wrote. “That was hilarious,” another said.

Stephen has since broken his silence on the ‘incident’ too!

“I’m already starting to bruise!” he tweeted after the show last night.

Stephen and Holly hosted together last night (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern divides viewers

In other Dancing On Ice-related news, Stephen seemed to have divided viewers as he made his debut as a permanent host of the show.

Some viewers were enjoying his stint as host. “I think Stephen is a breath of fresh air for the show, and I think it’s clear to see Stephen and Holly have a good working bond,” one fan said.

“I’m so happy Stephen is FINALLY getting his time on a primetime TV show and not just as a side piece but as a main role. Great seeing him back with Holly as well – takes me back to my youth,” another said.

However, some fans had quickly tired of him. “Stephen needs to breathe, calm down and stop shouting. Putting it down to first night nerves and fingers crossed he settles in,” one said.

“Watching #DancingOnIce and god is Mulhern overdoing it. Shut up Stephen! Let Holly speak,” another wrote.

