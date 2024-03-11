Dancing On Ice 2024 host Holly Willoughby comforts Karen Barber as she breaks down over Greg Rutherford’s ‘sad’ exit

Dancing On Ice 2024 host Holly Willoughby had to comfort Karen Barber after she was overcome with emotion on Sunday night.

The ITV show came to an end on Sunday night (March 10) with its final taking place. The likes of Ryan Thomas, Adele Roberts and Miles Nazaire all battled it out to take home the crown. Ryan ended up becoming the Dancing On Ice 2024 champion. However, just hours before the show kicked off, Greg Rutherford was forced to drop out of the final due to an injury.

During Sunday’s show, head coach Karen made an appearance to offer an update on Greg – but things quickly took an emotional turn.

Holly and Stephen were back to front the show (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024

Explaining the situation with Greg, the show’s creative Dan Whiston confirmed Greg had suffered an injury from a “really bad accident” during rehearsals.

He told hosts Holly and Stephen Mulhern: “We’re so sad to let him go but obviously we wish him all the best and he was just doing so well so it was so frustrating.”

From day one we both predicted they would be in the final.

Karen then added: “From day one we both predicted they would be in the final. Both Olympians, when you get those together it could have easily been gold.”

Karen was overcome with emotion (Credit: ITV)

Karen Barber on Dancing on Ice 2024

The show also played a video montage of Greg’s best bits on Dancing On Ice. But after watching it, Karen’s eyes filled up with tears.

Holly was quick to comfort Karen as she said: “It’s sad.” Stephen then held her hand and told her: “Oh don’t get upset,” as Holly added: “It is a hard watch when you know what happened.”

The head coach welled up on the final (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly and Stephen say about Greg Rutherford?

At the start of the show, hosts Holly and Stephen sent Greg a message following his exit. Holly said: “We’re all completely gutted. Sadly, he cannot continue in the competition. We’re going to be hearing more about that later.”

Stephen added: “I’m so sorry for him you know. Get well soon.” Holly said: “It’s awful isn’t it. Loads of love.”

Greg quits Dancing on Ice 2024

Earlier on Sunday (March 10) his professional partner Vanessa James confirmed that Greg would not be skating. She shared a selfie of herself and Greg and revealed he was on his way to the hospital.

Vanessa wrote: “Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight. We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby wows in silver dress for final as viewers complain over straps

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.